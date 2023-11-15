FIRST LOOK AT NEWEST KENDRICK BROTHERS' THEATRICAL RELEASE: 'THE FORGE' FROM AFFIRM FILMS AND PROVIDENT FILMS

New Teaser Trailer Reveals Cinematic World Inspired By Kendrick Brothers' #1 Box Office Hit WAR ROOM

THE FORGE – Coming to Theaters August 2024

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the powerful box office hit WAR ROOM are in for an exciting new adventure coming August 23, 2024. AFFIRM Films, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (SPE) company, and Provident Films announce the release of the Kendrick Brothers' newest film, THE FORGE, a bold, inspirational drama about the power of mentorship that takes place in the same cinematic world as WAR ROOM, their 2015 hit film that claimed a rare A+ Cinema Score.

The Kendrick Brothers continue to bring powerful and compelling stories to international audiences of all ages. THE FORGE is their newest feature, joining FACING THE GIANTS, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, OVERCOMER and the #1 box-office hit WAR ROOM.

In THE FORGE, viewers can expect the same, signature humor, heart, and faith-focused family content that The Kendrick Brothers brought to the silver screen in WAR ROOM, but with some exciting new themes, characters, and story twists.

Catch a sneak peak of the film here.

"We were already inspired with a powerful storyline, but the entire movie vaulted up when we realized it beautifully fit alongside our favorite War Room characters," said Stephen Kendrick. Alex Kendrick added, "We've thought outside the box and did some things we've never done before with THE FORGE and can't wait to see how audiences react to it and these themes of mentorship and second chances."

The Forge tells the story of Isaiah Wright, a 19 year old who lives for basketball and video games. A year out of high school, he still has no job, no plans, and no idea how to be a man. At odds with his single mom, Cynthia, Isaiah is given an ultimatum - to step up or move out. Feeling the pull from his friends and the push from his mom, Isaiah is hired by Moore Fitness, but has no idea how the owner will personally impact his life. With the prayers of his mother and unexpected guidance from his new mentor, Isaiah is forced to deal with his past, sacrifice his selfishness and discover how God might have a greater purpose for his life. From the Kendrick Brothers, the creators of the #1 box office hit WAR ROOM, comes THE FORGE, a faith-filled new movie with emotional themes, old friends, and new twists.

THE FORGE was filmed throughout June and July in the Kendricks' hometown of Albany, GA. "Albany is where our filmmaking journey began," said Stephen Kendrick. "We love our home-town and were very excited about partnering with the great people in our city, so many of the local businesses, and the vibrant church community."

The cast of THE FORGE includes familiar faces such as Priscilla Shirer (WAR ROOM, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE), Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER, STAND YOUR GROUND), Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3) and newcomer Aspen Kennedy. THE FORGE will release in theaters across North America on August 23, 2024.

THE FORGE is directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), with a screenplay by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, FIREPROOF, THE STAR, COURAGEOUS, PAUL: APOSTLE OF CHRIST, OVERCOMER, WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL, SHOW ME THE FATHER and HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, and A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures and BIG GEORGE FOREMAN in partnership with Columbia Pictures. AFFIRM Films latest theatrical release, JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM is a unique and epic Christmas musical currently in theaters nationwide. AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets content that inspires, uplifts, and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television, and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television

networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Provident Films:

Provident Films creates entertainment to inspire faith and family audiences. Since 2006, the company has led the industry with hits such as Kendrick Brothers' OVERCOMER, WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF, FACING THE GIANTS, and the Erwin Brothers' WOODLAWN and MOMS' NIGHT OUT. Most recently, Provident Films released FAMILY CAMP with Roadside Attractions and and BLUE MIRACLE in partnership with Netflix. Provident Films is part of the Nashville-based Provident Entertainment, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. For more information, visit ProvidentFilms.org.

About Kendrick Brothers Productions

Kendrick Brothers Productions is the company of brothers Alex, Stephen and Shannon Kendrick that exists to honor God and share the truth and love of Jesus Christ through movies, books, curriculum and speaking. By blending engaging stories with doctrinal integrity, the Kendricks seek to encourage and inspire audiences with resources that positively impact their lives and strengthen their faith, families, and personal relationships.

