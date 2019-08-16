First Look at Sleepypod's 2020 Limited Edition Pet Product Colors: Charcoal Gray, First Blush, and Olive Green
The almost neutral Charcoal Gray, First Blush, and Olive Green colors are the most requested colors by Sleepypod customers and fans.
Aug 16, 2019, 15:00 ET
PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products, today offers a first look at its 2020 limited edition pet product colors: Charcoal Gray, First Blush, and Olive Green.
"The limited edition color palette of almost neutral Charcoal Gray, First Blush, and Olive Green is the most requested by Sleepypod customers and fans," said Melony Lee, Sleepypod co-founder and lead visual designer.
Every product in Sleepypod's pet carrier, car safety harness, and travel bag lines will be offered in the limited edition colors:
- Sleepypod/Mini mobile pet bed http://sleepypod.com
- Sleepypod Air pet carrier http://sleepypod.com/air
- Sleepypod Atom pet carrier http://sleepypod.com/sleepypod-atom
- Clickit Sport car safety harness http://sleepypod.com/clickit-sport
- Clickit Terrain car safety harness http://sleepypod.com/terrain1
- Go Bag http://sleepypod.com/go-bag
Shipping
October 15, 2019
Downloadable Images
https://www.flickr.com/photos/153084126@N07/albums
About Sleepypod
Look behind every Sleepypod design and you will find multiple functions, durable materials, and safety beyond compare. Sleepypod pet products have earned numerous awards and accolades for safety and design innovation.
Sleepypod designs advanced crash test pets for the purpose of car safety research, testing its carriers and safety harnesses at U.S., Canadian, and European child safety seat standards. Every Sleepypod car safety restraint has been independently tested and certified with a top safety rating from the Center for Pet Safety. Pets travel safer with Sleepypod. http://sleepypod.com
SOURCE Sleepypod
Share this article