First Look at the Reimagined 188 West Saint James, Downtown San Jose's Premier Residential Condominium Towers

New ownership invests over $30 million to deliver a move-in-ready luxury lifestyle experience — Sales to launch February 2026.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Investment Group and Centurion Real Estate Partners today unveiled the reimagined and rebranded 188 West Saint James, the iconic two-tower residential development in the heart of downtown San Jose. Located adjacent to San Pedro Square, the dual residential towers with 640 residences now present a new opportunity to own a move-in-ready home in one of the city's best-located and most highly amenitized condominium buildings. Staged releases of the remaining residences will be marketed for sale by Polaris Pacific.

Today's reveal marks a major milestone in the property's transformation as part of a comprehensive $30 million investment to complete, refine, and elevate the living experience in San Jose's newest luxury condominium building.

After acquiring the property in mid-2025, 188 West Saint James' new ownership group began investing millions in capital improvements and operations. In the coming months, ownership and San Jose Architect, Steinberg Hart, plan to unveil their redesigned lobby and amenity experience, including a new resident lounge, meeting and gathering spaces, and enhanced pool deck and outdoor areas. Four model residences will showcase the new 188 West Saint James lifestyle to prospective homeowners.

"188 West Saint James redefines modern urban living in Silicon Valley by offering a premier residential and retail experience," said John Tashjian of Centurion Real Estate Partners. "Our significant investment will deliver a luxury lifestyle for homeowners in the heart of San Jose's most dynamic neighborhood. We are proud to reintroduce 188 West Saint James to the market and begin an exciting new chapter for this iconic property."

188 West Saint James' two towers offer panoramic vistas of the city skyline and surrounding mountains, filling each home with natural light. Open-concept layouts combine generous proportions with premium finishes. Many residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-caliber kitchens, and private balconies, creating an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Residences include studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts, with a select collection of two- and three-bedroom penthouses in each tower.

Amenities at 188 West Saint James begin with the redesigned lobbies and continue to the third-floor Residents' Club, thoughtfully conceived as a true extension of home. The Club offers private workspaces, inviting social lounges, a catering kitchen, and expansive doors that open to a gracious outdoor terrace. Outdoors, residents will enjoy a 75-foot lap pool and hot tub, an open-air yoga space, BBQ stations with sweeping city views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a light-filled wellness studio. Additional services include a 24-hour doorman, reserved parking, and secure package lockers, creating a seamless lifestyle defined by comfort, convenience, and connection.

"With a fully realized vision now brought to life under new ownership, 188 West Saint James offers something increasingly rare in the Bay Area: attainable homeownership in an iconic residential setting," said Paul Zeger, President of Polaris Pacific. "The building's move-in-ready homes combine high design, thoughtful amenities, and pricing that starts at $425,000 for studio homes, making it one of the most compelling opportunities to purchase a residence in one of the country's strongest real estate markets."

Pricing begins at $425,000 for studios, in the $500,000s for one-bedroom residences, and in the $900,000s for two-bedroom residences. A limited collection of two- and three-bedroom penthouses starting at $1.88 million is also being offered. To learn more, visit: 188WestStJames.com

