FIRST LUXURY RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN 15 YEARS TO LAUNCH SALES IN TELLURIDE

Industry-leading Joint Venture Brings Unprecedented Luxury Residential and Hospitality Experience to One of America's Best Ski Resorts

TELLURIDE, Colo., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate development firms Merrimac Ventures and Fort Partners today announce the launch of sales for their new joint venture, the highly anticipated Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride. The South Florida-based industry leaders are establishing an unparalleled new residential and hospitality experience in the one-of-a-kind mountain town that has not had a five-star offering built in 15 years. The site sits on the prime location within the Mountain Village ski area, adjacent to the gondola, with direct access to historic downtown Telluride. Fort and Merrimac have assembled a world-class team to bring the development to life, enlisting renowned architecture and design firms Olson Kundig and Clements Design to craft the interiors and exteriors of the property.

"My family and I have been skiing in Telluride for over 20 years — it is my favorite ski resort in the world," said Nadim Ashi, Founder and CEO of Fort Partners. "When Dev Motwani, with whom I developed Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, presented this partnership opportunity, I started dreaming of what it could be, and Four Seasons immediately came to mind. The level of service and amenities they bring is unparalleled; they are one of a kind. We then needed to identify the design talent that would best express the beauty and DNA of Telluride in a contemporary way, with simple sophistication. The idea always starts with staying true to the place and delivering exceptional quality and attention to detail, just like we did at The Surf Club in Miami. Our aim is for Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride to set a new bar for residential and hospitality experiences in North American ski resorts."

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride will continue to elevate the world-class ski destination, while also reflecting the incredible character and evolution of the historic area that saw its beginnings as a Victorian mining hub in the late 1800s. The development will place guests and residents in close proximity to Montrose and Telluride Regional Airports and is situated amongst the town's beloved local retail and restaurants.

Four Seasons Private Residences Telluride will offer 28 private residences ranging from two- to six-bedroom homes spanning up to 7,553 square feet, as well as 40 hotel residences ranging from one to five bedrooms and 52 hotel keys. With architecture by Olson Kundig, the forthcoming property has three connected buildings that will rise eight stories across four acres amidst the peaks of the San Juan mountains, providing unobstructed views of some of Colorado's most coveted summits, including Mount Wilson, Campbell Peak and The Silver Mountain.

"Telluride is a special town built on a strong history," said Dev Motwani, President and CEO of Merrimac Ventures. "This extraordinary destination is consistently growing in popularity and is worthy of a new luxury hotel and residential experience that complements everything it already has to offer. We worked closely with community partners in Mountain Village to ensure this development aligns with the place it calls home, and we are proud to share this new vision for Telluride with the world."

Inspired by the surrounding landscape, the design balances a duality of prospect and refuge, allowing guests and residents to experience the rugged nature of the mountaintop while providing a high standard of luxury and comfort. Panoramic views of the nearby ski area, the Sneffels Range, Dallas Peak and Campbell Peak ridgelines, Mount Wilson and the valley beyond provide each space with a visual connection to this special mountain environment. The site-specific building arrangement and materiality — including stacked stone, textural wood and articulated metal elements — reference both the natural context of Mountain Village and the history of the surrounding place. Signature outdoor amenity spaces, such as new walking paths, a pedestrian bridge and activated plazas for gathering and events, further encourage residents and guests to engage with the mountain landscape. The hotel and Hotel Residence interiors will be designed by Clements Design, the California-based design firm known for crafting sleek private homes for a star-studded client list.

The Private Residences will be designed inside and out by celebrated Seattle-based architecture firm Olson Kundig, whose work includes award-winning museums and hospitality projects across the globe. The firm is renowned for their innovative design of residential buildings, with a portfolio of many well-known luxury homes across the country that are both visually stunning and forward-thinking. Each residential experience at the building will have a distinct personality that complements the majestic views of the mountain ranges.

Private Residences will feature floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing postcard-like views of the surrounding mountains, as well as large sliding doors opening onto private terraces in all homes. Kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and natural stone and wood finishes, while baths include heated floors and steam showers. A show-stopping penthouse will boast private terraces and outdoor spa pools, with expansive, framed views of the surrounding mountain landscape.

"A desire to authentically engage with this special place informed the design vision of Four Seasons Private Residences Telluride," said Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, co-Design Principal for Olson Kundig. "Each home reflects an essential connection between interior living spaces and the dramatic landscape, merging expansive views with a tranquil home environment that is comfortable yet refined, perfectly representing Telluride's character and charm."

Designed to provide a comprehensive, resort-style residential experience, Four Seasons Private Residences Telluride will offer extensive amenities for residents, including ski-in/ski-out access, ski valet and private lockers, state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, private residents' club, indoor lap pool, outdoor hot tub and underground parking. The residences will be accessed via a private entrance and residential lobby, creating an intimate arrival experience for owners. Residents will also enjoy the benefits of the five-star Four Seasons Hotel, including on-demand car services, housekeeping and butler services, valet, wellness programs and more.

"Four Seasons Private Residences Telluride is a composition of differently scaled buildings carefully situated to optimize views through and from each home, while connecting to both natural slopes and trails, as well as the activity of the Telluride Mountain Village," Olson Kundig co-Design Principal Kirsten Ring Murray, FAIA, shared. "The buildings are nestled into the mountainside and weave the natural ecosystem throughout the center of the property."

Fort Partners and Merrimac Ventures previously joined forces to bring the Four Seasons brand to Fort Lauderdale, creating the first five-star development in the area, which was a major catalyst for the city's evolution into a top luxury destination.

Pricing for current availability at Four Seasons Private Residences Telluride begins at $4 million. Bill Fandel of Compass and Brian O'Neill of the O'Neill Stetina Group are leading sales. For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please visit www.tellurideprivateresidences.com or email [email protected] .

About Fort Partners

Fort Partners is a privately-owned, fully integrated development company led by developer and entrepreneur Nadim Ashi. With a focus on historic preservation, architecture, design, and sustainability, Fort Partners is committed to the highest standards of quality. Assets include Norman's Cay in the Bahamas, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club (Surfside, Florida), Four Seasons Hotel Miami, and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Fort Lauderdale. Fort Partners adds to its portfolio with five new developments in South Florida, one in Telluride, Colorado, and six projects in Europe. As a part of the brand's ethos, Fort Partners continues to foster relationships with top international talent across architecture, design, and hospitality to create unique and exceptional properties. For more information, visit http://www.fortpartners.com/ .

About Merrimac Ventures

Merrimac Ventures is a real estate investment and development firm located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Its primary focus is on prime resort and mixed-use development but also has extensive investments in multi-family residential, condominiums, retail and office. While Merrimac Ventures began its journey in South Florida, it has substantially expanded its holdings into a national footprint. The company has completed over $3 billion in real estate development projects and has an active pipeline in excess of $3.7 billion. Projects include the Miami World Center, the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale Hotel and Residences, the Waldorf Astoria Private Residences in Pompano Beach and numerous resort and residential projects which epitomize the company's philosophy of being transformational, building communities and advancing cities. To learn more visit https://merrimacventures.com .

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Telluride