First Made In The USA CBD Pillow Launches Nationwide

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Pillow proudly announces the launch of its one-of-a-kind gel memory foam pillow featuring CBD-infused fabric. For consumers interested in trying CBD, the legalized version of an active ingredient found in marijuana, it is now available in pillow form. CBD, or cannabidiol, is the active compound found in cannabis that does not produce a "high" like THC, and has been used to treat everything from anxiety to chronic pain.

Until now, CBD has only been distributed through creams or edibles. The CBD Pillow is a revolutionary new way of distributing this safe, all-natural sleep aid. And unlike creams or edibles, this delivery method allows for micro dosing of CBD all night long so you get a sustained, restful sleep.

Through a cutting-edge patented process called microencapsulation, microscopic droplets of zero THC, hemp-derived CBD are wrapped in a protective coating and bonded to the CBD Pillow's fabric. Friction causes the capsules to burst, slowly releasing micro-doses of high quality CBD. The CBD is then absorbed directly through your hair follicles and skin to help regulate your sleep evenly throughout the night. The result is an all-night, relaxing calm to help you sleep better.

"We were searching for a safe, natural solution to help people get the rest they so desperately need, and we found that solution in CBD. With the CBD Pillow, we can now provide the highest quality CBD, in the easiest, least intrusive way, so that everyone can experience the benefits of CBD," said Michael Hughes, CEO of CBD Pillow. "And with microencapsulation technology, we've pioneered a pillow that benefits everyone - from a seasoned CBD lover to a first time tester."

Unlike traditional CBD oils, topicals or ingestibles that wear off after a few hours, the CBD Pillow releases micro doses of CBD all night long to help sustain a deep sleep. As a result of the sustained rest, the CBD Pillow allows users to wake up feeling refreshed and balanced, with no groggy after effects that are typical of sleeping medications.

To create a fully customizable experience, consumers can adjust the CBD Pillow to their preferred level of thickness and firmness by simply unzipping the cover and adjusting the desired amount of fill. The CBD Pillow's gel memory foam core is hypoallergenic, and certified by CertiPUR-US® and GREENGUARD Gold to ensure low chemical emissions for safety.

CBD Pillow will be exhibiting at the USA CBD Expo (Booth #653) at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from February 13th – 15th. A testament to the fast-growing interest in the brand, the CBD Pillow was further nominated for "Most Innovative CBD Product" for the trade show's "Excellence Awards."

All of CBD Pillow's materials are hand-sourced and made in the USA in the company's Southern California factory. Offering a 10 year craftsmanship warranty, the CBD Pillow comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Retailing for $129 exclusively at cbdpillow.com, CBD Pillow ships free to all 50 states.

About CBD Pillow

CBD Pillow is a family-owned company based in Southern California dedicated to bringing consumers the most impactful sleep and highest quality CBD, in the easiest, safest, least intrusive way. Using micro-encapsulation technology, this new patented process allows CBD Pillow to bond millions of micro-capsules of CBD into an incredibly comfortable pillow that releases micro doses of CBD all night long while you sleep. Their CBD is certified by CertiPUR-US® and GREENGUARD Gold and all of their materials are hand-sourced and made in the USA, from farm to pillow, in their own factory. Their products have no binders, fillers, excipients, dyes or unknown substances. Never any parabens, dyes, sulfates or toxic chemicals. No GMOs, herbicides or pesticides.

