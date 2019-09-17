First Mathnasium Learning Center in Myanmar opens to enthusiastic response

Neopane, a Myanmar native who came to the U.S. during childhood, has advanced engineering degrees and has spent decades in Silicon Valley, California. He returned to Myanmar to give back to his birth country. In 2015, he founded City College Yangon and, later, the STEM Robotics and Education Center for grades 1-10. His goal is to provide quality STEM education to students in Myanmar.

"Math is the foundation of STEM education: There's no STEM without the 'M,'" said Neopane. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to instruct students using the Mathnasium Method™, which teaches them to be confident in math and to develop strong problem-solving skills."

Families around the world consistently praise the Mathnasium Method™ for its comprehensive assessments, fully-customized learning plans and highly trained instructors. The instructors teach face-to-face, giving each student the focused attention that they need to succeed.

North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise, Mathnasium teaches math so that children understand it, master it, and love it. The result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the lives of children in grades 2-12 since 2002. With more than 1,000 learning centres worldwide, Mathnasium is ranked No. 2 in Forbes' "Best Franchises to Buy" in the U.S. in 2019. To learn more, visit https://www.mathnasium.com.mm/yangon-windermere.

