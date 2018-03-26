First Medical Solutions Corporation Earns ONC Health IT Certification From Drummond Group LLC

"2017 was a landmark year for us, allowing us to complete the development, testing and certification of the First Medical Solutions software," said John X. Adiletta, EMR's President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, we have seen more signs that the industry is consolidating. EMR companies are finding it harder to generate enough value for clients without an integrated technology platform and we are pleased to be in a position in 2018 to be able to provide such a platform for our clients."

To earn the certification, First MedicalEHR was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.



With more than 15 years of testing experience across various industries, The Drummond Group brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Its healthcare experience also runs deep, having certified hundreds of EHRs since becoming an ACB in 2012.

First MedicalEHR, which met the requirements for 2015 Edition Certification, is the emerging leader of Electronic Medical and Health Records for all sizes of ambulatory care medical practices. First MedicalEHR is a cloud-based solution designed by physicians and practice administrators to optimize clinical care and practice business operations. To learn more contact sales@firstmedicalsolutions.com .

"This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services."

About EMR Technology Solutions, Inc.:

EMR Technology Solutions, Inc. ("EMR") was formed to take advantage of the consolidation taking place in the Electronic Medical Record industry. Its mission is to be a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions and services and thereby improve the exchange of healthcare information. EMR plans to acquire and consolidate growing companies that provide proprietary products and value-added services in order to maximize client retention by offering fully integrated state of the art software solutions that comply with the standards set by the United States Department of Health and Human Services Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Through the planned combined scale and resources of EMR, its acquired subsidiaries can leverage and accelerate time-to-market, market share growth, and strategic alliance partnering.

About First Medical Solutions Corporation:

First Medical Solutions Corporation has developed a proprietary and fully integrated software program for the healthcare industry, targeting the ambulatory care market for electronic medical records. The software, First MedicaEHR product is certified to ONC's 2015 Edition Health IT standards, which can be used for all medical specialties. First MedicaEHR is cloud-based, multi-specialty, and can scale from a solo practice to a multiple practitioner practice as well as multiple offices. Ask First Medical Solutions about its solutions by calling 888-514-6337 or email sales@firstmedicalsolutions.com.

About Drummond Group LLC:

The Drummond Group, LLC is a global software test and certification lab that serves a wide range of vertical industries. In healthcare, Drummond Group, LLC tests and certifies Controlled Substance Ordering Systems (CSOS), Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances (EPCS) software and processes, and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) – designating the trusted test lab as the only third-party certifier of all three initiatives designed to move the industry toward a digital future. Founded in 1999 and accredited for the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program as an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Authorized Test Lab (ATL), Drummond Group, LLC continues to build upon its deep experience and expertise necessary to deliver reliable and cost-effective services. For more information, please visit http://www.drummondgroup.com.

