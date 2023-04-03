"First Meet in New York" - Holo Foundation Hosted Press Conference for 2023 Metaverse Ecology Summit

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, 2023, the Holo Foundation made its announcement that "First Meet in New York - 2023 Holo Metaverse Ecology Summit" will convene in New York on June 20, 2023. Ms. Fibona Ning, Initiator of and Chief Mentor the Holographic Space, Founder and President of the Holo Foundation, Dr. Samuel Scott, International Business and Trade Economist, General Partner, Global Strategy Group, LLC, and Mr. Brian Cavalli, Vice President of Business Development from the DataTracks, and Mr. Ping Jiang, Mentor of the Metaverse Intelligent Space from China, attended the conference and delivered insightful remarks.

Ms. Fibona Ning, Initiator of and Chief Mentor the Holographic Space, Founder and President of the Holo sharing the exciting news of the upcoming Holo Foundation Metaverse Ecology Summit in June of 2023. Many professionals attended the conference and delivered insightful remarks.

About the Holo Foundation

Based in New York and founded in 2023, the Holo Foundation is a nonprofit organization specializing in servicing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with digital transformation. The Holo Foundation has established its leadership in three primary fields:

Industrial Restructuring and Integration

Metaverse

Blockchain

"We are a value-oriented team dedicated to exploring, understanding, and harnessing the power of blockchain technology. We aim to bring about a more transparent and secure world sharing equal access to global resources. Our mission is to lead SMEs' business expansion and innovation by creating an ecosystem for the integration of industry best practices and technological research," declared Mr. Fibona Ning, President of the Holo Foundation, in her keynote speech, which also shared the ten-year history of the formation of the 111 metaverse ecological spaces.

The Holo Space Group established the Holo Foundation to shoulder corporate responsibility, find new breakthroughs for the heavily burdened global business, guide global small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with holographic thinking to unite in the face of hardships, establish fair competition rules, and create an inclusive and open business environment accessible to all. "Our Vision is to build a new commercial experience with seamless integration of computer science and holography, quantum computing, metaverse and blockchain," said Ms. Fibona. Learn more at holo-foundation.org

Forward-Looking Explorations

According to Ms. Fibona, the concept advocated by this press conference is "the cross-border convergence of holographic technology, the metaverse, and the financial industry."

Nearly 100 experts, scholars, corporate representatives, political representatives, and media professionals to exchange ideas on the landing and promotion of the new metaverse ecosystem industry, and to bring a more promising future world to humanity. She also reviewed the development history of the Holo Metaverse ecology and announced kicking off the preparation for "First Meet in New York - 2023 Holo Metaverse Summit."

During the press release, several other industrial elites from China and the US also made brilliant and inspiring presentations. Dr. Samuel Scott, International Business and Trade Economist, General Partner, Global Strategy Group, LLC, introduced the application of holographic technology in the applied business practice, especially in virtual reality and augmented reality, and its development trend. Ms. Harriette Lo, Co-Founder and CEO of the Holo Foundation, shared the vision and prospects of the Holo Foundation, demonstrating the important role of holographic technology in public welfare. Mr. Ping Jiang, Mentor of the Metaverse Intelligent Space from China, shared his rich experience in Asset Management for Chinese technology companies. Brian Cavalli, Vice President of Business Development from the DataTracks, hosted a conversation which shed lights on how international businesses through the IPO listing process in the US.

The Next Steps

The upcoming 2023 Holo Metaverse Ecology Summit will further promote the creation of an ecosystem that leads industrial innovation through digital transformation to help SMEs.

At the 2023 Summit on June 20, many corporate representatives will have thorough discussion on blockchain and WEB3-related products and services, demonstrating the emerging status of the metaverse ecology in various industries.

The press conference on March 28 not only promoted the integration and development of digital blockchain and other high-tech with the metaverse but also provided more innovative ideas and technical support for the development of public welfare. The Holo Foundation will continue to actively facilitate the advancement of various high-tech and industries related to the metaverse ecosystem and utilize the foundation's proceeds to empower human beings.

