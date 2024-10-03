First Menopause Film Earns CME Accreditation to Educate Doctors and Nurses

Live CME Webinar October 17th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" breaks new ground as the first-ever broadcast film accredited by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) to provide Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits. This unprecedented achievement aims to transform the education of healthcare professionals on menopause care.

On October 17th at 1pm EST, over 1.2 million U.S. physicians, healthcare providers and physician faculty can participate in a live free CME webinar, hosted by the FSMB, and receive 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits toward license renewal. The 90-minute session features thought leaders in menopause care, including FSMB board members Denise Pines and Andrea Anderson, MD, alongside Stephanie Faubion, MD, of the Mayo Clinic and Chief Medical Officer of The Menopause Society and Wen Shen, MD, Director of Women's Wellness & Healthy Aging Program at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Registration opens October 3 at https://www.pathlms.com/fsmb/courses/80041/webinars/57480.

Upon completion of this educational activity, participants should be able to:

- Improve management and treatment of menopause using evidence-based practices.

- Recognize and address the unique needs of women of color, understanding disparities faced by Black, Hispanic, and Asian women in accessing menopause treatment.

- Understand that menopause is a lifelong transition with significant health risks, including cardiovascular disease, bone loss, and dementia.

"The M Factor", a documentary produced by Emmy-Award-winning producers Jacoba Atlas, Tamsen Fadal, Joanne LaMarca Mathisen and Peabody Award-winner Denise Pines, premieres on PBS October 17th, ahead of World Menopause Day. The film confronts the healthcare system's neglect of menopause, offering evidence-based solutions for managing symptoms and empowering women to thrive during this pivotal life stage. It also highlights disparities faced by Black and Brown women in accessing appropriate care.

"This is a major step toward encouraging the healthcare system to truly support women through menopause," said executive producers Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal. "The neglect or dismissal of symptoms is unacceptable."

"The M Factor" is produced by Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions. Funding support is provided by Alexandra Cohen, President of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and owner of the New York Mets, Metta Fund and private donors.

Over 100 screenings across the U.S. and globally ensure "The M Factor" sparks crucial conversations and drives transformative change in women's midlife wellness.

