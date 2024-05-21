First Mining Announces Initial 2024 Duparquet Exploration Drilling Results

Highlights include drill hole DUP24-018 returning 3.11 g/t Au over 13.16m, and hole DUP24-019 returning 3.07 g/t Au over 10.32m and 3.19 g/t over 4.53m. These results, coupled with additional holes through the winter program, continue to support ongoing testing and delineation of deeper mineralization trends at the North Zone target areas of the Duparquet deposit.

"These initial results from our winter program are encouraging and continue to demonstrate the upside potential at the Duparquet Gold Project," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "These results demonstrate the strong continuity of higher-grade mineralization at Duparquet, and the near-surface high grade open pit potential at this past-producing mine. We continue to leverage our integrated geoscience model as we build resource and exploration confidence at the Project. Follow-up programs are underway, and we are excited to increase our exploration activity in the heart of the prolific Abitibi gold belt."

The Phase 2 winter program commenced in February 2024 and included a seven-hole, 2,856 m drill program. First Mining's 2024 winter exploration strategy aimed to explore plunge controls in several key mineralization trends, further supporting additional resource growth through grade optimization and depth extension. Drill holes DUP24-018 and DUP24-019 were successful in the intended approach, with intersections of significant gold mineralization consistent with the higher-grade trends that were targeted. Further assay results from the winter drilling are pending and are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

A plan map of the select Phase 2B winter exploration targets and drillhole locations are presented in Figure 1, and assay highlights of the initial holes from the 2024 Phase 2B drill program are presented in Table 1, with full assay results returned listed in Table 2 and drill hole locations included in Table 3.

Additional Details on Drilling Results at the North Zone and Rex Target Zone

The North Zone drilling strategy is focused on targeting strike extension opportunities as well as drill testing multiple deeper, higher-grade trends that support an extension down-plunge. The North Zone mineralization is hosted within porphyritic syenite with strong sericite and silica alteration, with higher grades being returned in zones with increased alteration, 2-5% sulphides, quartz carbonate veining, and brecciation associated with sheared contacts (Figure 2). The increased alteration and veining are spatially coincident with project modelling associated with D2 high strain zones that are interpreted splay shear zones from the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone.

Drill hole DUP24-018 (Figure 3) was drilled across the mineralized shear zone at the northern contact of the Beattie syenite body and returned multiple intercepts of significant gold values. Highlights from the main mineralized shear zone include 20 g/t Au over 0.69 m at 144 to 144.69 m and 0.94 g/t Au over 3.78 m at 149.22 to 153 m that is hosted within a strong sheared and silica-altered basalt, and 3.11 g/t Au over 13.16 m at 175.52 to 188.68 m that is hosted within highly sheared and altered porphyritic syenite unit. This main zone has been characterized as a higher-grade area that is interpreted to have a strong potential for continuity down-plunge. First Mining has undertaken a systematic approach to explore this and a number of similar trends that will build further confidence in targeting drill extensions to depth in an effort to expand the mineral resource.

Additionally, further downhole within drill hole DUP24-018, several significant intercepts occur at 376.47-377.0 m which returned 11.70 g/t Au over 0.53 m, and at 385.82 - 399.97 m which returned 1.53 g/t Au over 14.15 m, including 17.70 g/t Au over 0.50 m from 393.74 - 394.24 m. These intercepts are all hosted within the syenite, and mineralization is associated with shearing, brecciation, and zones of silica and sericite alteration, increased veining and up to 1% disseminated pyrite. The Duparquet Project continues to demonstrate excellent mineralization continuity down-dip and along strike through these mineralization zones, trending both within and at the contact with syenite(s).

Hole DUP23-019 (Figure 4) was drill testing additional higher-grade zones along the mineralized shear zone at the northern contact of the Beattie syenite body. Highlights from the main mineralized shear zone include 0.7 g/t Au over 1 m at 84.5 to 85.5 m, 3.07 g/t Au over 10.32 m at 87.94 to 98.26 m (including 9.19 g/t Au over 0.85 m), and 3.19 g/t Au over 4.53 m at 102.3 to 106.83 m. These significant intercepts are hosted within syenite that is associated with strong silica and sericite alteration, quartz carbonate veining covering up to 40% of the core in localized areas, and up to 10% disseminated pyrite.

The North Zone target is a priority area for exploration optimization and potential extension of the open pit and underground resource. The recent drill results continue to support the area as a highly prospective target zone for the project, with potential to unlock meaningful upside along strike and at depth (Figure 5).

A new brownfields discovery target outside of the main Beattie syenite was identified in the 2023 summer campaign. The Rex Target (Figure 6) borders the northern contact of the Beattie Syenite and is approximately 500 m from the current mineral resource, and is hosted at the contact of a regional D2 structure where it is coincident with mafic volcanic stratigraphy established in mapping and supported by geophysical magnetic expression. A mafic volcanic surface grab sample collected during 2023 (sample 571507) returned 0.694 g/t Au, and a historical drill hole, DON10-122, returned 0.87 g/t Au over 9 m from 348.5 - 357.5m. First Mining has further tested the area with the drilling of two exploration holes the Rex Target during the winter 2024 program (DUP24-020 and DUP24-021), targeting a steep D2 structure that is projected from surface. The structure was intersected in both holes, with DUP24-021 returning 0.73 g/t Au over 3.85 m from 205.85 – 209.70 m, and 0.61 g/t Au over 1.0 m from 267.7 to 268.70 m. Mineralization is hosted within a brecciated graphitic structure with quartz carbonate veining and up to 1% disseminated sulphides. Additional follow-up exploration including an airborne magnetic survey will further support ongoing field work in advancing next steps for the Rex Target.

"Our first 2024 drill results at Duparquet demonstrate our ability to open up exploration space with a systematic, integrated geoscience approach", stated James Maxwell, VP of Exploration and Project Operations. "We see tremendous upside as we continue to advance both deposit-level and regional growth opportunities across the Project."

Duparquet 2024 Exploration Programs

Exploration activities will be advancing at the Duparquet project through 2024 with continued focus on the drilling, regional field work programs, the airborne geophysical magnetic and LiDAR surveys as well as a property wide expanded 3D geological and target model.

Table 2: Phase 2B Winter Program Drill Results

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (Au g/t) DUP24-018

130.95 131.50 0.55 0.49 DUP24-018

144.00 144.69 0.69 20.00 DUP24-018

149.22 153.00 3.78 0.94 DUP24-018 inc. 149.22 149.80 0.58 3.35 DUP24-018

175.52 188.68 13.16 3.11 DUP24-018

192.00 192.88 0.88 0.44 DUP24-018

209.00 210.00 1.00 0.47 DUP24-018

210.88 211.64 0.76 0.45 DUP24-018

212.40 213.00 0.60 0.47 DUP24-018

247.20 248.34 1.14 0.58 DUP24-018

252.19 252.95 0.76 0.60 DUP24-018

256.00 257.65 1.65 0.99 DUP24-018

264.00 264.68 0.68 0.58 DUP24-018

271.20 271.70 0.50 0.70 DUP24-018

278.47 280.32 1.85 1.41 DUP24-018

321.21 321.90 0.69 0.91 DUP24-018

376.47 377.00 0.53 11.70 DUP24-018

385.82 399.97 14.15 1.53 DUP24-018 inc. 393.74 394.24 0.50 17.70 DUP24-018

408.00 409.00 1.00 1.50 DUP24-018

425.00 428.00 3.00 1.52 DUP24-018

436.05 437.00 0.95 0.49 DUP24-018

439.86 441.00 1.14 0.68 DUP24-019

63.00 64.00 1.00 0.58 DUP24-019

84.50 85.50 1.00 0.70 DUP24-019

87.94 98.26 10.32 3.07 DUP24-019 inc. 90.35 91.20 0.85 9.19 DUP24-019

102.30 106.83 4.53 3.19 DUP24-020 no significant assay results DUP24-021

205.85 209.70 3.85 0.73 DUP24-021

267.70 268.70 1.00 0.61

*Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths are estimated at 75-85% of the core length interval; assay values are uncut)

Table 3: Phase 2B Winter Drill Hole Locations, Duparquet Gold Project

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Easting Northing DUP24-018 185 -68 531 631782 5374621 DUP24-019 10 -45 150 631542 5374501 DUP24-020 0 -47 300 633009 5374503 DUP24-021 0 -53 348 633104 5374461

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z17

About the Duparquet Gold Project

The Duparquet Project is geologically situated in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is geographically located approximately 50 km north of the city of Rouyn-Noranda. The Project benefits from easy access and proximity to an existing workforce and infrastructure, including road, rail and hydroelectric grid power. The Duparquet Project currently hosts a 43-101 compliant gold resource base of 3.44 million ounces Measured & Indicated category grading 1.55 g/t Au, and an additional 2.64 million ounces in the Inferred category, grading 1.62 g/t Au. First Mining completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment1 ("PEA") in 2023 (see news release dated September 7, 2023 and October 23, 2023).

The Duparquet Project totals approximately 5,800 hectares focused along an area of 19 kilometres of strike length along the prolific Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, along with numerous mineralized splays and influential secondary lineaments. The Duparquet Project includes the past-producing Beattie, Donchester and Duquesne mines as well as the Central Duparquet, Dumico and Pitt Gold deposits.

1 See October 20, 2023, NI43-101 Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Duparquet Gold Project"

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by First Mining within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials and a level of duplicate analysis. Core samples from the 2023 drilling program at Duparquet were sent to AGAT Laboratories, with sample preparation in Val d'Or and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50 gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four acid digest. AGAT Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

Louis Martin, P.Geo., Senior Geologic Consultant of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the project published in June 2022, and the Duparquet Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Firefly Metals Ltd.), the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), and a large equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

