First Mining Closes Sale of Cameron Gold Project to Seva Mining

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale of the Cameron Gold Project ("Cameron Project") to Seva Mining Corp. (TSX-V:SEVA) ("Seva"), which is supported by the Fiore Group (the "Transaction").

On closing of the Transaction, First Mining received C$5,000,000 in cash from Seva and 80,000,000 common shares of Seva representing approximately 48% of the common shares outstanding. First Mining also has two representatives serving on the Board of Directors of Seva.

"We are very excited to announce the closing of the Transaction and to embark on this partnership with Seva as its largest shareholder and with the Fiore Group as it advances the Cameron Project," stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "Seva is well positioned with a dedicated and experienced team led by the former Premier of Yukon, Ranj Pillai, who has also held a number of economic and resource roles in the Territory including Deputy Premier, Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources, Minister of Economic Development, and Minister of Tourism and Culture. Seva is well funded to advance and unlock value at the Cameron Project which will benefit the local and Indigenous communities around the Cameron Project."

About Fiore Group

The Fiore Group of Companies is a team of mine explorers, developers and operators led by mining entrepreneurs Frank Giustra and Gordon Keep. They have three decades of value creation by way of starting mining companies around the world, including Aris Gold, Goldcorp, Endeavour Mining, Leagold, UrAsia Energy and recently, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Argenta Silver, Selkirk Copper Mines.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and large equity interest in Seva Mining Corp.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founder and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

