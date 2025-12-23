First Mining Files Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Springpole Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent Pre-Feasibility Study ("2025 PFS") technical report (the "Report") for its 100%-owned Springpole Gold Project (the "Project" or "Springpole") located in Ontario, Canada.

The Report, entitled "Springpole Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-Feasibility Study, Ontario, Canada" was prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC of Vancouver, Canada ("Ausenco") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of December 1, 2025.

The 2025 PFS results support a 30,000 tonnes-per-day ("tpd") open pit mining operation.

2025 PFS Highlights1,2

US$3.2 billion pre-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate ( "NPV 5% ") at US$3,100/oz gold (" Au "), increasing to US$5.6 billion at US$4,200/oz Au 2

") at US$3,100/oz gold (" "), increasing to US$5.6 billion at US$4,200/oz Au US$2.1 billion after-tax NPV 5% at US$3,100/oz Au, increasing to US$3.8 billion at US$4,200/oz Au

at US$3,100/oz Au, increasing to US$3.8 billion at US$4,200/oz Au 54% pre-tax internal rate of return (" IRR ") at US$3,100/oz increasing to 82% at $4,200/oz Au

") at US$3,100/oz increasing to 82% at $4,200/oz Au 41% after-tax IRR at US$3,100/oz Au increasing to 63% at US$4,200/oz Au

Life of mine (" LOM ") of 9.4 years

") of 9.4 years After-tax payback of 1.8 years and reducing to 1.2 years at US$4,200/oz Au

Initial capital costs estimated at US$1,104 million, sustaining capital costs estimated at US$323 million, plus US$40 million in closure costs (excluding plant closure)

Average annual payable gold production of 330 koz per year (Years 1 to 5); 281 koz per year LOM

Total net cash costs 3 of US$742/oz (Years 1 to 5); and US$802/oz LOM

of US$742/oz (Years 1 to 5); and US$802/oz LOM Net All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")3 of US$877/oz (Years 1 to 5), and AISC US$938/oz (LOM)

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

_____________________________________ 1 Base case parameters assume a gold price of US$3,100/oz, silver price of US$35.50/oz, and an exchange rate (C$ to US$) of 0.74. All currencies are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified. NPV calculated as of the commencement of construction and excludes all pre-construction costs. 2 US$4,200/oz Au spot case also based on US$51/oz Ag and 0.71 (C$ to US$). 3 Initial capital costs, total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under the Company's financial reporting framework. The methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a gold developer advancing two of the largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, where we have commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with a final Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment for the project submitted in November 2024, and the Duparquet Gold Project in Quebec, a PEA-stage development project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone in the prolific Abitibi region. First Mining also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a 30% project interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

