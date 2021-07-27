First Mining Gold Announces Drilling Update and new Carey Discovery on its Pickle Crow Gold Project

News provided by

First Mining Gold Corp.

Jul 27, 2021, 07:00 ET

Auteco Minerals Makes Discovery of Near Surface, High Grade Mineralization
Highlighting Open Pit Potential

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce the commencement of a second phase, 50,000 m drill program at its Pickle Crow gold project in northwestern Ontario, Canada, to follow on from the strong results obtained in the initial 45,000 m program completed by First Mining's Joint Venture partner Auteco Minerals Ltd ("Auteco") in 2020 and 2021. Further drilling is being done on the new Carey discovery, which is the first in a series of shallow exploration targets being tested by Auteco that highlight the potential for open pit mining in addition to what was historically a narrow-vein underground operation at Pickle Crow. Follow up drilling is underway to determine the continuity of mineralization at Carey between historical drillholes to the north and south of the initial intersections.

Figure 1 : Map of the great Carey-Albany area, showing the location of the Carey prospect proximal to the Albany Porphyry (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)
Figure 1 : Map of the great Carey-Albany area, showing the location of the Carey prospect proximal to the Albany Porphyry (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)
Figure 2: Plan location map of recent drilling in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas of the Pickle Crow deposit. (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)
Figure 2: Plan location map of recent drilling in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas of the Pickle Crow deposit. (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)
Figure 3: High quality ground magnetic survey data completed in the Shaft 1 (top left) and Springer (right) areas. Structural displacement of the BIF units is observed, in addition to demagnetization at structural intersections.. (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)
Figure 3: High quality ground magnetic survey data completed in the Shaft 1 (top left) and Springer (right) areas. Structural displacement of the BIF units is observed, in addition to demagnetization at structural intersections.. (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)
Figure 1 : Map of the great Carey-Albany area, showing the location of the Carey prospect proximal to the Albany Porphyry (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.) Figure 2: Plan location map of recent drilling in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas of the Pickle Crow deposit. (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.) Figure 3: High quality ground magnetic survey data completed in the Shaft 1 (top left) and Springer (right) areas. Structural displacement of the BIF units is observed, in addition to demagnetization at structural intersections.. (CNW Group/First Mining Gold Corp.)

To date, 14 diamond drill holes totalling 5,622 m of drilling have been completed from the new program, following on from the initial 45,522 m from 166 diamond holes which were completed in the first program.  Of these new holes, assay results have been partially received for five holes, and assays are yet to be received for a further nine holes. There are currently four drill rigs on site.  Auteco's dual strategy of driving near-mine resource growth combined with early-stage exploration targeting will continue to be the focus of the drilling program.

All drilling completed between September 2020 and June 2021 has been conducted outside of the current resource area.

Mapping, outcrop sampling and the acquisition of detail ground magnetics is also in progress on the regional tenure outside of the current resource area.  Assay results returned from rock chip samples of outcropping veins at the Springer Prospect have returned results up to 145.7 g/t gold.

In anticipation of continued success, Auteco has engaged leading environmental consulting firm Wood PLC to coordinate and conduct activities relating to Advanced Exploration permitting with the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. Additionally, Auteco has commenced preliminary discussions with a number of engineering firms to conduct assessments of processing and mining infrastructure inherited with the Pickle Crow project.

"We are excited about the highly successful exploration program being completed by our joint venture partner Auteco at our Pickle Crow Project." stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining.  "The Carey discovery is only one of several shallow exploration targets being tested by Auteco, which may indicate potential for an open-pittable resource at the Project in addition to underground targets.  Furthermore, the recent drilling has successfully extended the known high-grade mineralization in the Shaft 3 area.  We are impressed with the commitment and technical expertise of our joint venture partner Auteco to undertake and complete the first phase of their exploration program in such an aggressive timeline and with such impressive results, and we look forward to the assay results from the additional 50,000 metres of drilling which has just commenced."

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Initial 45,000 metre drill program complete and additional 50,000 metre program now commenced
  • New, shallow high-grade gold discovery ('Carey Discovery') with drill results including:
    • 5.8 m @ 16.2 g/t gold from 112.8 m in AUDD0158 (New Structural Zone) including 2.2 m @ 39.4 g/t
    • 14.9 m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 28.7 m in AUDD0137 (New Structure)
    • 16.5 m @ 2.3 g/t gold from 160.6 m in AUDD0141 (New Structure)
    • 6.5 m @ 4.6 g/t gold from 86.5 m in AUDD0138 (New Structure)
    • 3.3 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 54.3 m in AUDD0134 (New Structure)
  • Extension of known, high-grade gold mineralization in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas with drill results including:
    • 4.9 m @ 7.5 g/t gold from 483.2 m in hole AUDD0152 (New Structure – Shaft 3)
    • 3.3 m @ 8.0 g/t gold from 836.4 m in hole AUDD0166 (80 m Extension of Structure – Shaft 3)
    • 6.5 m @ 6.6 g/t gold from 838.1 m in AUDD0166W1 (New Structure – Shaft 3) including 1.8 m @ 21.2 g/t
    • 4.9 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 514.1 m in AUDD0178 including 2.1 m @ 10.4 g/t (New Structure – Shaft 3)
    • 1.0 m @ 14.1 g/t gold from 432.0 m in AUDD0179 (New Structure – Shaft 3)
    • 1.3 m @ 21.4 g/t gold from 82.1 m in hole AUDD0128 (80 m Extension of Structure – Shaft 3)
    • 0.6 m @ 42.9 g/t gold from 320.0 m in hole AUDD0128 (80 m Extension of Structure – Shaft 3)
    • 4.6 m @ 7.5 g/t gold from 183.5 m in hole AUDD0064 (80 m Extension of Structure – Shaft 1)
  • Regional mapping and reconnaissance sampling has yielded significant results, with outcropping veins at the Springer target returning rock chip results including:
    • 145.7 g/t gold, 6.2 g/t gold, 5.7 g/t gold and 4.3 g/t gold

Carey Discovery

The Carey prospect was a conceptual target zone focused on an area of structural disruption adjacent to the contacts between multi-generational porphyritic intrusions and the host rock, which includes mafic volcanics and banded iron formation (BIF).  Drilling completed since April 2021 has confirmed several bulk tonnage targets centred around high grade gold veins proximal to the Albany Porphyry and later stage quartz-feldspar porphyries (Figure 3).  Intersections returned from first pass target testing include:

  • 5.8 m @ 16.2 g/t gold from 112.8 m in hole AUDD0158 (New Structure) including 2.2 m @ 39.4 g/t
  • 14.9 m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 28.7 m in hole AUDD0137 (New Structure)
  • 16.5 m @ 2.3 g/t gold from 160.6 m in hole AUDD0141 (New Structure)
  • 6.5 m @ 4.6 g/t gold from 86.5 m in AUDD0138 (New Structure)
  • 3.3 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 54.3 m in AUDD0134 (New Structure)

Mineralization is observed within quartz-ankerite-pyrite veins and disseminated sulphides in shearing developed both to the contacts of the Albany Porphyry and Riedel shears developed within the intrusion. The intrusion has been crosscut by intermediate porphyry dykes which, due to rheological contrast, preferentially undergo brittle-ductile deformation. The dykes are intensely sericite-ankerite-pyrite altered, and locally contain discrete quartz-ankerite-pyrite veins. High-grade gold zones are associated with the sulphides.

Drill results from the greater Carey-Albany area, including the initial results from the Carey discovery, are shown in Figure 1. Mineralization remains open in all directions on targeted structures, and work will now focus on defining continuity within the mineralized envelopes. Follow up drilling at the Carey discovery is now in progress.

Figure 1: Map of the greater Carey-Albany area, showing the location of the Carey prospect proximal to the Albany Porphyry 

Greater Carey-Albany Area

Historical drilling in the greater Carey-Albany area also demonstrates the presence of broad, shallow mineralization, and further exploration drilling is planned to confirm historical results and test the open pit potential of this area.

Near Mine Extension and Exploration Drilling

Further extension and exploration drilling has been completed in both the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas. The latest drilling has continued to focus on the Shaft 3 area, where step-out holes have returned intersections that demonstrate the continuation of known veins beyond the current known extents. 

The location of drilling in the Shaft 1 and Shaft 3 areas is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Plan location map of recent drilling in the Shaft 3 and Shaft 1 areas of the Pickle Crow deposit

Shaft 3

Exploration drilling in the Shaft 3 area intersected a previously undiscovered shear vein in hole AUDD0152 within the Pickle Crow assemblage. This intersection includes multiple occurrences of visible gold and was located ~250 m northwest of the nearest drillhole (Figure 2). The assayed intersection for this hole was:

  • 4.9 m @ 7.5 g/t gold from 483.2 m in hole AUDD0152

Further drilling completed since June 2021 has continued to test the area to the north-west of Shaft 3, and drilling proximal to the newly discovered vein structure in AUDD0152 has continued to intersect veins that indicate continuity.

Significant intersections returned from the latest drilling north-west of Shaft 3 include:

  • 3.3 m @ 8.0 g/t gold from 836.4 m in AUDD0166 (New Structure)
  • 6.5 m @ 6.6 g/t gold from 838.1 m in AUDD0166W1 (New Structure) including 1.8 m @ 21.2 g/t
  • 4.9 m @ 4.7 g/t gold from 514.1 m in AUDD0178 including 2.1 m @ 10.4 g/t (New Structure)
  • 1.0 m @ 14.1 g/t gold from 432.0 m in AUDD0179 (New Structure)

Other significant results in the Shaft 3 area are shown on Figure 2.

Regional Exploration

Regional field reconnaissance and mapping in areas outside of the current resource area is in progress, supported by ongoing ground magnetic surveys that have been successfully utilized to identify geophysical signatures associated with high grade, quartz-scheelite-tourmaline-gold bearing structures in the Pickle Crow area.

The magnetic survey highlights displacement and demagnetization of the magnetic Banded Iron Formation coincident with mineralized cross structures (Figure 3). Analogous geophysical target signatures have now been identified both to the southwest of Vein 5, the Crowshore area and at the Springer Shaft.

At the Springer Shaft, displacements in the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) observed in the Ground Magnetics are coincident with high grade historical drill intercepts including:

  • 1.7 m @ 44.41 g/t gold from 15.1 m in hole CPSH-88-01
  • 4.6 m @ 13.13 g/t gold from 27.1 m in hole CP-88-092
  • 0.8 m @ 86.98 g/t gold from 16.2 m in CPSH-88-03
  • 0.8 m @ 50.32 g/t gold from 10.5 m in CPSH-88-02
  • 0.8 m @ 7.3 g/t gold from 26.5 m in CP-88-072

These results are supported by recent mapping which has identified three mineralized shear veins in the proximity of the Springer Shaft (Figure 3) with rock chip results including:

  • 145.7 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)
  • 6.2 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)
  • 5.7 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)
  • 4.3 g/t gold (rock chip sample of outcropping surface vein)

Figure 3: High quality ground magnetic survey data completed in the Shaft 1 (top left) and Springer (right) areas.      Structural displacement of the BIF units is observed, in addition to demagnetization at structural intersections. 

Please refer to Table 1 below for a full list of rock chip sampling completed in this area. 

The newly identified target zones represent compelling targets that will undergo preliminary drill testing in coming months.




Easting (UTM)

Northing (UTM)

Exposure Type

Sample Type

Structure

Au ppm

703374

5708260

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.04

703374

5708260

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

5.66

703370

5708264

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

4.34

703370

5708266

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

1.46

703369

5708262

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

4.33

703369

5708263

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.24

703369

5708263

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.01

703152

5708612

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.05

703152

5708612

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.01

703152

5708612

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.02

703154

5708613

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.01

703166

5708588

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.00

703166

5708588

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.01

703166

5708588

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.13

703166

5708588

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.01

703169

5708555

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.18

703169

5708555

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

1.50

703213

5708346

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.22

703197

5708324

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

1.02

703262

5708260

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

145.70

703272

5708287

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.16

703272

5708287

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

6.18

703306

5708257

Outcrop

Rock Chip

Vein Qtz

0.02

Table 1: 2021 Rock Chip Sampling – Springer Shaft Area (Collar coordinates in UTM NAD83 z15)

A complete list of the 2020 and 2021 drill results to date, including hole details, can be viewed at: Results.

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID

Azimuth ⁰

Dip ⁰

Final Depth (m)

UTM East

UTM North

Drilling Phase

AUDD0001

230

-60

114

704983

5710798

Phase 1

AUDD0002

205

-60

192

705021

5710883

Phase 1

AUDD0003

200

-60

261

705122

5711013

Phase 1

AUDD0004

200

-60

378

705128

5710896

Phase 1

AUDD0005

200

-60

222

705186

5710980

Phase 1

AUDD0006

200

-60

97

705122

5711013

Phase 1

AUDD0007

205

-60

387

705122

5711013

Phase 1

AUDD0008

148

-60

204

704724

5710703

Phase 1

AUDD0009

160

-60

225

704782

5710754

Phase 1

AUDD0010

165

-60

309

704759

5710811

Phase 1

AUDD0011

160

-65

108

704737

5710855

Phase 1

AUDD0012

160

-60

72

704293

5709841

Phase 1

AUDD0013

175

-60

213

704314

5709571

Phase 1

AUDD0014

305

-60

321

705038

5710628

Phase 1

AUDD0015A

282

-60

438

705261

5710834

Phase 1

AUDD0016

180

-60

186

704244

5709540

Phase 1

AUDD0017

175

-60

258

704300

5709627

Phase 1

AUDD0018

175

-60

162

704391

5709614

Phase 1

AUDD0019

180

-60

420

704211

5709675

Phase 1

AUDD0020

170

-60

375

704311

5709767

Phase 1

AUDD0021

175

-60

261

704152

5709426

Phase 1

AUDD0022

160

-65

84

704706

5710005

Phase 1

AUDD0023

160

-55

54

704706

5710005

Phase 1

AUDD0024

175

-55

156

704399

5709534

Phase 1

AUDD0025

175

-55

150

704738

5710378

Phase 1

AUDD0026

175

-60

231

704217

5709499

Phase 1

AUDD0027

180

-55

189

704649

5710380

Phase 1

AUDD0028

180

-60

72

704216

5709510

Phase 1

AUDD0029

175

-55

171

704547

5709653

Phase 1

AUDD0030

180

-59

423

704311

5709767

Phase 1

AUDD0031

175

-60

180

704780

5710064

Phase 1

AUDD0032

165

-56

360

703856

5709569

Phase 1

AUDD0033

184

-61

37

704696

5710126

Phase 1

AUDD0033W

184

-61

314

704696

5710126

Phase 1

AUDD0034

173

-60

57

703911

5709662

Phase 1

AUDD0034A

177

-60

471

703913

5709646

Phase 1

AUDD0035

180

-60

378

704218

5709606

Phase 1

AUDD0036

180

-60

240

705001

5710408

Phase 1

AUDD0037

272

-55

111

704538

5709892

Phase 1

AUDD0038

175

-55

164

704910

5710406

Phase 1

AUDD0039

180

-60

327

704281

5709679

Phase 1

AUDD0040

170

-55

162

704836

5710410

Phase 1

AUDD0041

176

-60

309

704341

5709774

Phase 1

AUDD0042

184

-53

207

704993

5710460

Phase 1

AUDD0043

180

-60

126

704148

5709485

Phase 1

AUDD0044

185

-60

264

704504

5710150

Phase 1

AUDD0045

182

-50

168

705001

5710364

Phase 1

AUDD0046

185

-50

198

704503

5710151

Phase 1

AUDD0047

175

-60

261

704441

5710596

Phase 1

AUDD0048

185

-50

165

704502

5710107

Phase 1

AUDD0049

140

-55

120

705102

5710638

Phase 1

AUDD0050

180

-55

150

704845

5710065

Phase 1

AUDD0051

140

-55

112

706183

5711508

Phase 1

AUDD0052

180

-60

270

704146

5709542

Phase 1

AUDD0053

250

-55

321

705176

5710744

Phase 1

AUDD0054

180

-60

393

704139

5709604

Phase 1

AUDD0055

265

-50

456

705270

5710932

Phase 1

AUDD0056

170

-65

510

703913

5709646

Phase 1

AUDD0057

305

-60

432

705080

5710606

Phase 1

AUDD0058

266

-57

456

705279

5710823

Phase 1

AUDD0059

240

-55

225

704381

5709662

Phase 1

AUDD0060

238

-55

225

704328

5709706

Phase 1

AUDD0061

175

-50

453

703849

5709636

Phase 1

AUDD0062

268

-57

315

705529

5711199

Phase 1

AUDD0063

260

-50

96

704152

5709717

Phase 1

AUDD0064

150

-55

309

703768

5709429

Phase 1

AUDD0065

311

-56

238

705501

5711237

Phase 1

AUDD0066

150

-65

423

703768

5709429

Phase 1

AUDD0067

265

-55

123

705502

5711237

Phase 1

AUDD0068

210

-55

207

705374

5711133

Phase 1

AUDD0069

180

-55

150

703950

5709280

Phase 1

AUDD0070

270

-55

363

705501

5711238

Phase 1

AUDD0071

180

-55

153

704029

5709301

Phase 1

AUDD0072

180

-55

181

704192

5709344

Phase 1

AUDD0073

160

-65

489

703818

5709578

Phase 1

AUDD0074

265

-55

207

705454

5711197

Phase 1

AUDD0075

265

-55

286

705515

5711139

Phase 1

AUDD0076

158

-60

180

704990

5710890

Phase 1

AUDD0076A

158

-60

90

704990

5710890

Phase 1

AUDD0077

350

-70

57

704898

5710713

Phase 1

AUDD0078

160

-60

240

704869

5710797

Phase 1

AUDD0079

160

-60

378

704846

5710902

Phase 1

AUDD0080

190

-60

32

704911

5710811

Phase 1

AUDD0081

162

-60

294

704843

5710819

Phase 1

AUDD0082

160

-62

318

704942

5711290

Phase 1

AUDD0083

164

-54

201

705032

5710955

Phase 1

AUDD0084

159

-61

330

704820

5710853

Phase 1

AUDD0085

180

-69

261

705120

5711012

Phase 1

AUDD0086

188

-60

204

704956

5710975

Phase 1

AUDD0087

183

-71

252

705098

5711235

Phase 1

AUDD0088

159

-68

353

704777

5710995

Phase 1

AUDD0089

180

-70

23

705160

5710998

Phase 1

AUDD0090

204

-54

138

705159

5710998

Phase 1

AUDD0091

180

-68

201

705144

5711037

Phase 1

AUDD0092

160

-61

84

704774

5710897

Phase 1

AUDD0093

180

-54

128

705130

5711199

Phase 1

AUDD0094

241

-64

87

705007

5711039

Phase 1

AUDD0095

161

-56

192

704835

5710774

Phase 1

AUDD0096

181

-53

158

705006

5711040

Phase 1

AUDD0097

159

-55

129

704866

5710719

Phase 1

AUDD0098

246

-65

117

704951

5710704

Phase 1

AUDD0099

162

-62

267

704956

5711230

Phase 1

AUDD0100

159

-61

501

704837

5710975

Phase 1

AUDD0101

180

-49

153

705093

5711186

Phase 1

AUDD0102

158

-56

263

704968

5711164

Phase 1

AUDD0103

180

-53

262

705027

5711250

Phase 1

AUDD0104

181

-55

516

704961

5711057

Phase 1

AUDD0105

162

-60

423

704901

5710909

Phase 1

AUDD0106

180

-53

261

705031

5711186

Phase 1

AUDD0107

163

-59

477

704779

5710921

Phase 1

AUDD0108

180

-60

260

705182

5711230

Phase 1

AUDD0108W

180

-60

402

705182

5711230

Phase 1

AUDD0109

178

-52

450

705092

5711119

Phase 1

AUDD0110

119

-45

206

706909

5712211

Phase 1

AUDD0111

178

-55

371

705259

5711237

Phase 1

AUDD0112

159

-57

537

704842

5711289

Phase 1

AUDD0113

166

-59

465

704720

5710868

Phase 1

AUDD0114

159

-56

249

704757

5710785

Phase 1

AUDD0115

159

-60

198

704666

5710645

Phase 1

AUDD0116

180

-60

294

705364

5711344

Phase 1

AUDD0117

163

-58

403

704578

5710741

Phase 1

AUDD0118

161

-57

204

704601

5710561

Phase 1

AUDD0119

180

-62

393

705028

5711312

Phase 1

AUDD0120

180

-56

501

704850

5711164

Phase 1

AUDD0121

180

-60

291

705304

5711302

Phase 1

AUDD0122

181

-63

447

705095

5711318

Phase 1

AUDD0123

140

-64

204

704919

5710794

Phase 1

AUDD0124

180

-58

256

705023

5711113

Phase 1

AUDD0125

181

-55

260

705092

5711054

Phase 1

AUDD0126

175

-62

444

705267

5711306

Phase 1

AUDD0127

180

-60

510

705026

5711374

Phase 1

AUDD0128

183

-58

399

704921

5711215

Phase 1

AUDD0129

310

-54

168

705446

5711285

Phase 1

AUDD0130

182

-58

303

704962

5711098

Phase 1

AUDD0131

182

-58

339

705188

5711300

Phase 1

AUDD0132

161

-61

519

704929

5711367

Phase 1

AUDD0133

181

-60

519

705211

5711474

Phase 1

AUDD0134

198

-60

345

705636

5711295

Phase 1

AUDD0135

183

-56

129

705523

5711141

Phase 1

AUDD0136

208

-55

105

705560

5710945

Phase 1

AUDD0137

187

-55

345

705611

5711175

Phase 1

AUDD0138

213

-57

258

705839

5711258

Phase 1

AUDD0139

185

-75

637

705057

5711446

Phase 1

AUDD0140

196

-75

584

705210

5711474

Phase 1

AUDD0141

214

-65

189

706020

5711424

Phase 1

AUDD0142

180

-54

133

705790

5711129

Phase 1

AUDD0143

209

-55

219

705938

5711361

Phase 1

AUDD0144

329

-60

141

705951

5711483

Phase 1

AUDD0145

208

-56

222

705820

5711430

Phase 1

AUDD0146

249

-55

210

705803

5711145

Phase 1

AUDD0147

331

-55

105

705894

5711465

Phase 1

AUDD0148

182

-73

582

705210

5711474

Phase 1

AUDD0149

178

-55

138

706183

5711608

Phase 1

AUDD0150

202

-48

252

705966

5711332

Phase 1

AUDD0151

145

-55

168

706261

5711562

Phase 1

AUDD0152

160

-62

765

704504

5711072

Phase 1

AUDD0153

145

-55

129

706317

5711620

Phase 1

AUDD0154

145

-56

135

706362

5711670

Phase 1

AUDD0155

200

-56

249

705711

5711354

Phase 1

AUDD0156

145

-51

225

705966

5711332

Phase 1

AUDD0157

180

-78

672

704998

5711412

Phase 1

AUDD0158

210

-56

348

705868

5711368

Phase 1

AUDD0159

200

-55

291

705692

5711298

Phase 1

AUDD0160

201

-55

274

705601

5711351

Phase 1

AUDD0161

175

-56

257

704776

5710434

Phase 1

AUDD0162

176

-56

222

704692

5710409

Phase 1

AUDD0163

181

-60

301

705561

5711214

Phase 1

AUDD0164

179

-57

585

704484

5710852

Phase 1

AUDD0165

166

-72

108

704503

5711073

Phase 1

AUDD0166

160

-72

850

704489

5711151

Phase 1

AUDD0166W1

161

-54

737

704525

5711039

Phase 2

AUDD0167

320

-50

144

706648

5712082

Phase 2

AUDD0168

180

-55

267

705615

5711100

Phase 2

AUDD0169

180

-78

621

705146

5711502

Phase 2

AUDD0170

320

-50

105

706618

5712060

Phase 2

AUDD0171

180

-60

509

705613

5711235

Phase 2

AUDD0172

320

-45

111

706585

5712028

Phase 2

AUDD0173

160

-62

600

704549

5710828

Phase 2

AUDD0174

180

-45

171

706548

5711976

Phase 2

AUDD0175

160

-45

87

706477

5711848

Phase 2

AUDD0176

180

-57

411

705559

5711261

Phase 2

AUDD0177

180

-60

282

706205

5711651

Phase 2

AUDD0178

160

-57

861

704489

5711151

Phase 2

AUDD0179

160

-62

606

704586

5710883

Phase 2

Note: Collar coordinates in UTM NAD 83 z15

About Pickle Crow

The Pickle Crow Gold Deposit is a high-grade, shear-hosted, mesothermal Archean lode gold deposit. The deposit occurs primarily within mafic volcanics and banded iron formation (BIF) units in the Pickle Crow assemblage of the Pickle Lake Greenstone belt located in the Uchi Lake Sub-province of the Superior Craton of the Canadian Shield.

Mineralization is focused around steeply north-west dipping, regional scale shear zones. Multiple mineralization styles have been identified on the property, including Quartz-Gold-Tungsten (+/-Tourmaline) Shear Veins which are the focus of the current exploration, and banded iron formation mineralization (BIF-style), which comprises structurally-controlled, sheeted vein arrays hosted within the BIF.

Pickle Crow is one of Canada's highest-grade historical gold mines. It operated from 1935 until 1966, during which time it reportedly produced almost 1.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.14 g/t. The property consists of ~190 km2 (19,000 hectares) of tenure covering a major gold province. Auteco recently increased its landholding near the Project by staking an additional 130 km2 (13,000 ha) of land contiguous to Pickle Crow, thereby increasing the combined property's land package to over 320 km2 (32,000 ha) (see news release dated February 18th, 2020). First Mining acquired the Project in November 2015 through its acquisition of PC Gold Inc.

Auteco's development focus is on returning to first principles, completing a new geological review and applying modern exploration technologies in their advancement of the Project. Auteco has a strong focus on discovering and developing new project scale, high-grade, near surface gold resources.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the Auteco drill program consists of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), including low, medium and high-grade standards and coarse blanks, at regular intervals in the sample stream. One set of the four QA/QC sample types were inserted every 25 samples, consisting of 1 coarse duplicate, 1 quarter-split field duplicate, 1 CRM (altering between low, medium and high standards) and 1 blank. AGAT laboratories also undertakes its own internal QAQC program to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp. 

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. who are advancing the Goliath-Gold Complex towards construction. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Hope Brook (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), Cameron, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

First Mining was established in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp. 

ON BEHALF OF FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

Daniel W. Wilton
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) timing for Auteco to incur additional expenditures on the Pickle Crow project; (ii) timing of the release of the remaining assay results from the first phase of drilling as well as assay results for the next 50,000 m drill program; (iii) timing and outcome of Wood PLC commencing activities related to advanced exploration; (iv) timing and outcome of the selection of an engineering firm to conduct assessments of processing and mining infrastructure inherited with the Pickle Crow Project; (V) the potential for an open-pittable resource in addition to an underground project and (vi) submission of an EIS for the Springpole Gold Project. All forward-looking statements are based on First Mining's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Such factors include, without limitation the Company's business, operations and financial condition potentially being materially adversely affected by the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises, such as COVID-19, and by reactions by government and private actors to such outbreaks; risks to employee health and safety as a result of the outbreak of epidemics, pandemics or other health crises, such as COVID-19, that may result in a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations at some or all of the Company's mineral properties as well as its head office; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities, indigenous populations and other stakeholders; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; title to properties.; and the additional risks described in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on EDGAR.

First Mining cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to First Mining, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. First Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law.

SOURCE First Mining Gold Corp.

Related Links

https://firstmininggold.com/

Also from this source

First Mining Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Treasury...

First Mining Confirms Final Ratios for Distribution of Treasury...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics