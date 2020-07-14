First Mobile-based Network Management Platform Simplifies Processes and Reduces Down Time

The idea behind MobileNOC was inspired by the common challenges that network professionals face. "There were so many different tools to engage when outages would happen, and so much was done over email," explained MobileNOC CEO Frantz Civil, an experienced network administrator. "I was carrying a laptop with me everywhere I'd go, even to weddings and birthday and parties. I knew there had to be a better way."

With the help of Mohamed Kiswani, the company's CTO, Civil and a dedicated team have been developing MobileNOC over the past two years.

Today, the MobileNOC platform is bringing the speed of automation and connectivity to companies in logistics, banking, and pharmaceuticals. Users of the platform experience increased system visibility, reduced mean-time-to-repair (MTTR), reduced human error and cost savings. Initially developed for mid-sized companies with outsourced monitoring, network operations centers (NOCs) and/or small teams with on-call rotations, MobileNOC continues to add and expand capabilities.

"The beauty of the MobileNoc platform is that it provides network engineers freedom," said Civil. "As long as you have mobile, you can access the platform and manage your network."

To learn more about MobileNOC, visit www.MobileNOC.mobi and schedule a demo.

MobileNOC's mission is to make life easier for IT infrastructure engineers, managers, and executives by combining the power of mobile & IoT with network infrastructure automation and AI-NetOps, instantly transforming any company's existing network to a NextGen network. A single API for all infrastructure management, automation, and operations.

