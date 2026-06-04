First Mold Expands University Partnerships to Build Next-Generation Manufacturing Talent Pipeline

ZHONGSHAN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mold announced a long-term partnership with learning institutions, including universities, to enhance the development of skilled talent within their systems. This approach is one of the steps the company is taking to support its R&D. Universities offer an amazing learning environment and highly equipped facilities to support research and development, test its products, and enhance quality control for everything from prototyping to mass production.

Strategic University Partnerships

First Mold has strategically partnered with universities across various manufacturing sectors. Some of the institutions the company has partnered with include the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (Zhongshan Institute), Zhongshan Polytechnic, South China University of Technology, and Guangdong University of Technology. The company sources talent from the engineering departments of these universities and trains them to suit its industrial requirements. "We want to stay competitive in high-end manufacturing, so First Mold focuses on training young engineering newcomers instead of just hiring ready-made workers from the job market. We work with top universities including South China University of Technology. We bring talented engineering students onto our production team early on, and get them up to our strict requirements for CNC machining and plastic injection molding starting their very first day at work. These students have a background in engineering manufacturing technology, especially in techniques like rapid injection molding. It is easier to train them to fit into our production model," said Michael Wang, the Technical Director.

The interns benefit from this collaborative approach, as they gain hands-on experience in tooling development, defect analysis, and other essential skills for the plastic molding manufacturing sector. The technical director further clarified that the program not only benefits the company through talent sourcing but also empowers graduates from these learning institutions to adapt to the broader manufacturing world. "Most of the learners we have partnered with through the internship programs have come out very competitive in the job market. We have recommended them for employment outside our company; in automotive production companies and even to top consumer electronics manufacturers" said Michael Wang. The company also looks forward to investing in these learning institutions to build state-of-the-art learning and research centers not only for students but also for its employees. "We are investing in highly equipped research and skills development centers within these universities to serve as dedicated innovation hubs. This allows our senior engineers to focus on advanced theoretical research, rigorous material testing, and next-generation tooling design in a controlled lab environment. This perfectly complements the fast-paced, high-volume production environment of our main manufacturing floors," noted James Li, the General Manager.

This partnership indicates that the company will guide universities in reviewing their curricula. It means that the companies will be training their learners to suit the specific company's needs, thus revolutionizing university education. This will provide a channel for linking class theory to practical field hands-on applications.

Strong Internship Outcomes and Retention in Manufacturing

Since the program started, First Mold has attracted about 140 interns working around the injection molding and CNC manufacturing departments, including teams focused on precision steel cnc machining. It is reported that, so far, 61 students have remained in the company after graduation, reflecting a 43% retention rate. This almost-average retention rate suggests the program's effectiveness. The company is implementing a hands-on training model, creating high-precision manufacturing environments through its symbiotic relationship with learning institutions. "The ultimate measure of our academic partnerships is seeing these engineering students seamlessly transition into highly capable professionals on our production lines. By retaining 61 top-tier graduates, First Mold consistently infuses fresh, innovative perspectives into our established quality control and automation systems, ensuring our global clients receive uncompromising manufacturing excellence" reported Bowen Wang, production manager. Bowen further appreciated how the interns had blended effectively into the company's production system. "I have seen them seamlessly participate in different departments. One set showed passion in injection molding, from mould design through process optimization and finishing. Others were good at setting up different codes in the CNC manufacturing setting. It was impressive to see three of the interns present a project to the R&D team on the design of a mould for auto parts that would result in the perfect products. I had to recommend them for retention into the company immediately after they finished their graduation".

Future Plan

First Mold has incentivized the internship programs to attract a highly competitive talent pool. The company has allowed departmental heads to include interns in meaningful projects to make them feel part of the company's decision-making process. This shows the company's commitment to investing in upcoming engineering talent. After the internship program, not all the interns are guaranteed retention. The company is looking forward to partnering with other companies as a talent-sourcing and training facility, linking learning institutions with corporate environments worldwide. The company will collaborate with the universities to offer special certificates of merit, to help the learners get opportunities globally. "We look forward to partnering with the university to review the curriculum or develop a short-course certification in CNC operation and manufacturing, plastic injection molding, and mould design. We want a symbiotic relationship with the universities, where we can easily spot the talent, while the learners easily get job opportunities not only from us, but anywhere globally," James Li.

Business Contact:

Name: Young Lee

Position: Sales Manager

Website: https://firstmold.com/

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 13925326660

SOURCE First Mold Manufacturing Limited