First Mold's U.S. Mold Exports Rise 30% in 2025, Driven by Electronics, Automotive, and Medical Manufacturing Demand

ZHONGSHAN, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mold has announced an increase in its market share. In their recent report, the company announced that in 2025, it shipped over 650 mold units to the US, recording a 30% increase in exports. This announcement shows that First Mold has expanded its manufacturing footprint in the US, positioning it as a key partner in precision mold and tooling for American manufacturers. One of the drivers for this increased influence in the US market is increased demand in technology-intensive industries. For example, 19% of total exports to the US were for electronics and technology applications. The electronics and technology industry became the leading recipient of First Mold's exports to the US in 2025. The following table summarizes the First Mold exports to the US.

Industry Export Electronics and technology 19 % Consumer goods and retail 12.9 % Automotive and transportation 10.9 % Professional services 10.6 Manufacturing and industrial sectors 9.8 % Medical and biotechnology 8.5 % Aerospace 7.7 % Others 20.6 %

The products from First Mold reached various states across the US, establishing a reliable footprint. California only accounted for 14% of exports, positioning it as the major consuming state and customer for First Mold products. Other significant consumers included New York, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. The increase in exports to the US results from the expanding establishment of companies in the US, which are investing in automation and material technology. These trends indicate that First Mold is determined to expand its market share further in the US.

Complex and Tolerance Manufacturing Programs

After studying market dynamics, First Mold realized that customers demanded narrow tolerances and the ability to produce complex parts. This led the engineers and designers to develop strategies to fulfill these desires over long production lifecycles. The requirements keep increasing, especially in electronics and technology, as well as in automotive components manufacturing. In these sectors, manufacturers seek enhanced tool longevity and dimensional accuracy. In addition, greater attention is paid to surface finish, ensuring the products meet the required standards.

Components in electronics and technology are mostly small and complex. To produce them with minimal errors, First Mold has invested heavily in precision molding by designing accurate molds and selecting advanced machining processes. Stricter measures are applied to medical devices, where quality control is undertaken at every step. The prototype molds First Mold uses to manufacture medical components have micron-level tolerances and meet the highest cleanliness standards. This ability ensures that consumers can easily use such components in hospital settings to avoid potential contamination.

In the automotive sector, First Mold has enhanced the structural capability of components by optimizing wear-resistant features, cooling layouts, and robust steel selection. To reduce costs, manufacturers at First Mold have adopted automation to ensure repeatability. Michael Wang, the technical director believe that an effective mold should produce quality products over time without compromise at any stage. "Automation is a great approach to production. Quality should not stop at the first production. It should be repeated. If the first product is of good quality, all other products must be of the same quality," Michael Wang said. The executive continued, saying, "At First Mold, we enhance automation in tooling to oversee precision throughout production lifecycles."

Aligned with Broader Manufacturing Investment Trends

First Mold has shifted its market investment, taking over American space. The 30% increase in exports in 2025 shows that the company has improved its manufacturing processes to meet customer demand. Key investments include automation, which leads to faster product cycles, reduced waste, and improved product quality.

With over 19% of US exports, the electronics and technology industry offers more investment opportunities for First Mold. It means American companies have built strong trust in the quality of First Mold's products. The fact that First Mold's exports reached over 30 states indicates a wider pool of markets yet to be exploited. Once this market is reached, First Mold will need to invest further in its design and manufacturing processes to meet growing demand. In this case, more work will be needed on the mold design. Executives believe that one way to meet the pressure is to adopt long-term molds. "Our competitors are appreciating that mold should be designed as a long-term asset and not used as a one-time consumable." The executive said, "As we approach making the molds long-term investment, we also need to spearhead on tool investment and automation to reduce production time." With this realization, First Mold seeks to enhance its collaboration and partnerships with American companies, ensuring that they mutually improve product quality and increase market share.

About First Mold

The company was founded in 2011 in Zhongshan City, China, as First Mold Manufacturing Ltd. It mainly engages in high-precision mold manufacturing, rapid injection molding, the production of plastic prototypes, and the manufacturing of customized parts. First Mold's products and services serve numerous industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer goods. The company has operations in China, covering 30000 sq. meters, and Mexico, covering 5000 sq. meters. The company has grown, increasing its market share beyond China to global levels, serving larger companies in the US.

