First-Mover: Mooless Animal-Free Whey Protein Powder Enters Retail With The Vitamin Shoppe

Natreve's new MOOLESS protein powder meets consumer demand for innovative, delicious and sustainable wellness products, delivering the Whey of the Future and now available in over 690 stores across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natreve, the mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative and highest-quality products, has announced that its much-anticipated MOOLESS animal-free whey protein powder is now available for purchase in over 690 store locations of The Vitamin Shoppe in the U.S. and on vitaminshoppe.com.

MOOLESS Products Available at The Vitamin Shoppe

As the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is the first retail partner to bring MOOLESS – or any animal-free whey protein powder – to the in-person shopping experience. With distribution in The Vitamin Shoppe across the U.S., as well as the company's Super Supplements stores, MOOLESS is now easily accessible to retail consumers.

With a notable rise in consumer awareness around the ethical, environmental and health implications of food and wellness products, there has never been a greater need for a high-quality animal-free protein powder that delivers pure protein and a delicious taste. Massive developments in science and food technology make MOOLESS the protein powder of choice for those looking to fuel their active lifestyle with a wellness product that offers the taste and texture of whey protein with a markedly lighter environmental footprint.

Compared to traditional whey protein manufacturing methods, the process of creating animal-free whey protein reduces water consumption by up to 99 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97 percent, and energy use by up to 60 percent. MOOLESS is a truly no-compromise solution to how people nourish themselves and care for the planet in a more sustainable way.

Made with Perfect Day's animal-free whey protein through precision fermentation and without any animal inputs, MOOLESS is molecularly identical to conventional whey and delivers all the nutritional benefits associated with it. Furthermore, MOOLESS is hormone-free, lactose-free and gluten-free, with each serving containing an impressive 20 grams of protein, 4.6 grams of BCAAs and a full spectrum of digestive enzymes.

"Our mission of becoming the most sustainable wellness brand on the planet is an ambitious one that is now being realized through the launch of MOOLESS," said Roland Radu, CEO of Natreve. "To say that we are excited to see MOOLESS at The Vitamin Shoppe and in shopping carts today — both online and in physical stores — would be a massive understatement. With MOOLESS animal-free whey protein powder, Natreve now provides even more options for people to invest in their health while protecting the health of our planet."

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "At The Vitamin Shoppe, we are committed to the highest levels of quality, innovation, and expertise for our customers. Natreve and its revolutionary MOOLESS product deliver on all of those values, bringing a truly breakthrough idea to the whey protein category. We are thrilled to be the first retailer to offer MOOLESS, a product that helps both consumers and the planet thrive by creating a more sustainable source of healthy nutrition. Bringing innovation in formulas, flavors and formats to our consumer, such as MOOLESS, continues to propel our sports nutrition category forward."

MOOLESS is available in four delicious flavors: Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookies and Cream and Strawberry Shortcake. Each box of MOOLESS contains ten single-serve packets at an SRP of $39.99.

MOOLESS is also available online at natreve.com and will be expanding to many other fine retailers in the coming months.

To learn more, visit www.natreve.com.

About Natreve

Launched in 2019, Natreve is a mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company dedicated to providing the most innovative, highest quality products, to help you Eat Right and Do Good. Natreve is proud to be the world's first plastic and carbon neutral wellness company, with a vision to become the world's most sustainable wellness brand. Protein powders include Whey, Vegan, and now Animal-Free options available in unique and decadent flavors such as French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Fudge Brownie, and more. The Wellness Series offers science-backed drink mixes including Stress Less, Immune Strength, and Sleep Peaceful. To learn more, visit www.natreve.com, or follow along on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About The Vitamin Shoppe® Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

