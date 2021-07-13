First Mutual Holding Co. Announces Kathy Dockery as Chief Information Officer

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC), a member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio, welcomes Kathy Dockery as SVP, Chief Information Officer. In her role, Kathy leads the enterprise IT division, including IT service delivery, enterprise systems, business intelligence and digital strategy. Her focus is on delivering technology business solutions in partnership with key business units and affiliate banks to enable growth objectives, drive agility and improve the employee and customer experience.

Kathy brings proven leadership and technology expertise, demonstrated success in building talented teams and a commitment to operational excellence to the FMHC senior management team. She joins FMHC from Fifth Third Bank where she served as a Technology Director. Before joining Fifth Third, Kathy was with Key Bank for over 20 years, serving in technology roles of increasing responsibility, including leading the development of a Digital Business Automation Center of Excellence.

"Kathy brings a unique blend of strong leadership competencies, technology acumen and an innovative mindset to FMHC," said FMHC CEO Thomas J. Fraser. "Kathy's collaborative leadership approach will help us accelerate our technology transformation and ensure we are delivering enhanced technology services and digital solutions to our employees and the customers of our family of mutual banks."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kathy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Development from Baldwin Wallace University, an associate degree in Computer Science and completed the Women in Stem Leadership Program at Case Western Reserve University.

About First Mutual Holding Co.

First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC) is a member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio. FMHC provides a structure that allows independent affiliate banks to continue to serve their communities and grow as member-owned institutions. Affiliates of FMHC include First Federal Lakewood (Lakewood, OH), First Mutual Bank FSB, (Belpre, OH), Blue Grass Federal Savings and Loan (Paris, KY), Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan (Cincinnati, OH) and Martinsville First Savings Bank (Martinsville, VA). firstmutualholding.com

SOURCE First Mutual Holding Co.