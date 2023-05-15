First Mutual Holding Co. Appoints Rafael Alfonzo to Board of Directors

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC), a member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio, announces the appointment of Rafael Alfonzo to its board of directors. Rafael is the cofounder and managing partner of Radien Legacy Partners, an investment group that acquires, manages, and grows small businesses to preserve the businesses' legacies for all stakeholders.

Rafael Alfonzo, FMHC Board of Directors

"Rafael is an entrepreneurial-minded executive who enjoys challenging problems and implementing creative solutions," said FMHC Board Chair Ronald W. Dees. "His leadership and proven success in multiple high-growth organizations and his experience expanding into new markets brings a unique perspective to our board."

Before cofounding Radien Legacy Partners, Rafael served as CEO of a private equity backed, IT services company committed to the digital transformation of the restaurant industry. He also served as co-founder and COO of a commercial solar energy developer and independent power producer and maintained a private law practice, specializing in compliance and governance law. Rafael began his career in the US Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of Captain and served in key advisory and Officer-in-Charge assignments throughout Southeast Asia and Latin America.

"Rafael's career, including serving as a Captain in the US Marines, demonstrates his leadership and his commitment to giving back," said FMHC President Thomas J. Fraser. "His personal vision aligns well with the strategic vision for FMHC and our member banks, and I look forward to his counsel as we continue to advance our mutual mission."

Rafael is a graduate of the University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, and The George Washington University Law School. He is an active member of YPO and the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

First Mutual Holding Co.

First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC) is a member-owned holding company headquartered in Ohio. FMHC provides a structure that allows independent affiliate banks to continue to serve their communities and grow as member-owned institutions. Affiliates of FMHC include First Federal Lakewood (Lakewood, OH), First Mutual Bank FSB, (Belpre, OH), Blue Grass Federal Savings and Loan (Paris, KY), Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan (Cincinnati, OH) and Martinsville First Savings Bank (Martinsville, VA).

SOURCE First Mutual Holding Co.