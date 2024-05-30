First National Bank & Trust Announces Rebranding to Patrons Bank in June 2024

Starting in early June, you will begin to see our new name and brand integrated across the entire bank, reinforcing our dedication to supporting our customers' financial journeys. The signage project and other elements will be completed by the end of summer, ensuring a smooth transition to the Patrons Bank brand.

This rebranding will not affect our ownership, staff, or Board of Directors. Operations will continue as usual, promising a brighter, more dynamic brand and improved product offerings to enhance your banking experience.

"With many financial institutions having similar names, we're rebranding to stand out and better reflect our commitment to the evolving needs of our customers and communities," said President & CEO Jared Cable. "The rebranding doesn't change who we are or what we do as a community bank. We are excited about the future and remain committed to putting our customers first."

"Our new brand and sleek design are a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We surveyed our employees and community to pick the best name, ensuring it resonates with everyone. We believe that the refreshed look will reflect our dedication to providing top-notch financial services," said Kyle Clifton, Marketing Officer.

Please be assured, this change will not impact your current online banking operations, account numbers, checks or debit cards. All services will continue seamlessly under our new brand. As your debit cards expire or new checks are needed, they will feature our new logo, when it is time to order new one. Business will continue uninterrupted; with the same friendly staff you know.

We are enthusiastic about this new chapter at Patrons Bank and remain committed to our mission of growth and improvement for all our valued Patrons.

For more details, please visit our FAQ page on our website, mybankfnb.com. Our new website will launch on June 24, 2024.

About Patrons Bank:

Patrons Bank was founded in 1917 as First National Bank and Trust Company of Okmulgee. Patrons Bank is an Oklahoma-based financial institution headquartered in Okmulgee, OK, that has built a network of connections across Oklahoma. With the ability to service clients through every phase of their lives, FNB has established commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management capabilities designed to put you first. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at: MyBankFNB.com

Kyle Clifton

Marketing & Communications Officer

918.758.2434

[email protected]

