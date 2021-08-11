First National Bank of South Carolina Launches New Online Banking Website

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank of South Carolina, one of South Carolina's oldest banks, receiving its founding charter under the name of The Bank of Holly Hill on July 7, 1905, announced a new state-of-the-art online banking website and managed live chat service for its banking customers today.

OMNICOMMANDER

Their new website, built by OMNICOMMANDER™, has a mobile-first design and intuitive navigation, giving their customers the ability to quickly login to their online banking account, learn about personal and business banking solutions, contact a branch about loans and financial services, and receive live chat support during local business hours.

OMNICOMMANDER is an award-winning financial technology firm specializing in brand management, website design, accessibility, cybersecurity, and digital marketing for banks and credit unions.

"We're incredibly excited to launch this modern, mobile responsive, ADA compliant new website for First National Bank of South Carolina," said Eric Isham, Founder & CEO of OMNICOMMANDER.

"What makes this extra special is that we were able to provide an in-person sneak peek at the Independent Community Bankers of South Carolina conference earlier this month. The release was well received by the executive staff and board members as well as other bankers in attendance. I am thrilled about this partnership and look forward to a long relationship with First National Bank of South Carolina."



Terry Mobley, Vice President of First National Bank of South Carolina went on to say:

"First National Bank of South Carolina needed a new, fresh look for our website, and OMNICOMMANDER certainly delivered. Our experience working with this team was amazing throughout the entire process. Kim Isham, Eric Isham, Sean Matthews, Katlin Coleman, Greg Conger and Sarah O'Neal have all displayed great enthusiasm in helping us build a website that we are proud to display! We are certainly excited about our new venture with OMNICOMMANDER."



About First National Bank of South Carolina

First National Bank of South Carolina is a community-driven financial institution. Offering more than 100 years of experience, FNBSC has grown to eight offices and a full range of services including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, discount brokerage services, a trust department, loans, and an ATM network. Through continuous growth, they remain committed to persevere and prosper, serving the good people of the state of South Carolina.

ABOUT OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated financial technology firm for banks and credit unions. With a focus on customer experience, the firm ensures every customer touchpoint is a great experience. OMNICOMMANDER builds financial websites with a mobile-first approach to ensure full responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. The firm's marketing services include strategic planning, reputation management, SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, digital advertising, traditional advertising, and integrated marketing campaigns. Their cybersecurity services include IT risk assessments, IT audits, vulnerability scanning, Virtual CISO services, and security preparedness training.

