First National Banker Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Members

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. recently elected two new members to the Board of Directors for FNBB, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The terms for Mr. Chris Carothers, President of The Citizens Bank of Winfield, Alabama and Mr. Michael Vizard, Chief Executive Officer of Cross Keys Bank in St. Joseph, Louisiana began on January 1, 2020. They succeed Russell Carothers and William Walker, who retired from the Board as of the same date.

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Messrs. Carothers and Walker for their dedication and loyal support of FNBB, Inc. and its subsidiaries during their tenure as board members. They have served this organization in an extremely professional manner throughout their terms." said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "As much as we will miss them, we are excited to welcome Chris Carothers and Michael Vizard to our Board. Both of these gentlemen are very well respected community bank leaders who will serve our shareholders and customers very well."

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2019 are $837 million. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.

