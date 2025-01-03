First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Members

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. recently elected two new members to the Board of Directors for FNBB, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The terms for Mr. Patrick Patout, President & CEO and Chairman of the Board of Gulf Coast Bank in Abbeville, Louisiana and Mr. Peter vanLingen, President and CEO of Century Bank in Lucedale, Mississippi began on January 1, 2025.

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Messrs. Greg McKee and Mr. Michael Riche' for their dedication and loyal support of FNBB, Inc. and its subsidiaries during their recent tenure as board members. They have served this organization in an extremely professional manner throughout their terms." said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "We are excited to welcome Messrs. Patout and vanLingen to our Board. These individuals are very well respected community bank leaders who will serve our shareholders and customers very well."

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2024 were $956 million. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.

