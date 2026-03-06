First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Members

BATON ROUGE, La., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. recently elected two new members to the Board of Directors for FNBB, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The terms for Mr. Curtis Evatt, President & CEO of Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association in Seneca, South Carolina and Mr. Dennis Murphy, President and CEO of Gulfside Bank in Sarasota, Florida began on March 2, 2026.

FNBB, Inc. Announces New Board Members

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Mr. David Dotherow and Mr. Michael Vizard for their dedication and loyal support of FNBB, Inc. and its subsidiaries during their recent tenure as board members. They have served this organization in an extremely professional manner throughout their terms." said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "We are excited to welcome Messrs. Evatt and Murphy to our Board. These individuals are very well-respected community bank leaders who will serve our shareholders and customers very well."

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Birmingham, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; Lake Mary, Florida; Ridgeland, Mississippi; and Shreveport, Louisiana. The total assets as of December 31, 2025 were $1,072 billion. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.

