First 'National Little Free Library Day' Debuts May 17 to Launch Little Free Library Week

The Little Free Library nonprofit announces National Little Free Library Day as a new annual celebration to kick off its week of book sharing, May 17–23

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Free Library® (LFL) today announced the launch of the inaugural National Little Free Library Day on May 17, marking the beginning of Little Free Library Week, May 17–23, 2026.

The first annual National Little Free Library Day takes place May 17, 2026

Observed on the anniversary of Little Free Library becoming a nonprofit in 2012, May 17 highlights the organization's mission to build community, inspire readers, and expand book access via its global network of more than 200,000 book-sharing boxes. Through its nonprofit programs, LFL provides thousands of Little Free Libraries and books to individuals and organizations in "book deserts"—areas with limited or no access to reading materials.

National Little Free Library Day will serve as a focal point for a weeklong celebration that invites people everywhere to share books, connect with neighbors, and engage with Little Free Libraries in their communities.

"We're thrilled to introduce National Little Free Library Day to celebrate the joy and power of this movement and the people behind the books—the neighbors, families, volunteers, and partners who bring Little Free Libraries to life," said Daniel Gumnit, CEO and Executive Director of Little Free Library. "During Little Free Library Week, we're reminded that sharing a book can spark a love of reading, bring neighbors together, and build stronger, more caring communities."

Everyone is invited to join the Little Free Library Week celebration by taking part in simple, meaningful activities that support literacy and community connection:

Share books. Celebrate by sharing a book in a Little Free Library! It's an easy, fun way to spread joy and inspire a love of reading. Books for readers of all ages are welcome. Whether it's a favorite novel, a children's story, or a recent read, every book has the ability to make someone's day.





Celebrate by sharing a book in a Little Free Library! It's an easy, fun way to spread joy and inspire a love of reading. Books for readers of all ages are welcome. Whether it's a favorite novel, a children's story, or a recent read, every book has the ability to make someone's day. Download the LFL mobile app. Find nearby book-sharing boxes using the Little Free Library mobile app. You can even create a route of libraries you want to visit, save your favorites, and earn badges. Get the free app in the App Store for iOS devices or the Google Play Store for Android devices.





Find nearby book-sharing boxes using the Little Free Library mobile app. You can even create a route of libraries you want to visit, save your favorites, and earn badges. Get the free app in the App Store for iOS devices or the Google Play Store for Android devices. Enter a photo contest. Participate in a global photo contest by submitting your best Little Free Library photos using the hashtag #LFLweek on social media for a chance to win prizes. Get photo tips at littlefreelibrary.org/LFLweek.





Participate in a global photo contest by submitting your best Little Free Library photos using the hashtag #LFLweek on social media for a chance to win prizes. Get photo tips at littlefreelibrary.org/LFLweek. Show your LFL pride. Download and share social media graphics and Little Free Library window signs created by Minneapolis artist Asahi Nagata. Graphics are available in English and Spanish at littlefreelibrary.org/LFLweek.





Download and share social media graphics and Little Free Library window signs created by Minneapolis artist Asahi Nagata. Graphics are available in English and Spanish at littlefreelibrary.org/LFLweek. Play Little Free Library bingo. Grab a friend or family member and explore the Little Free Libraries in your neighborhood with a book-loving game of bingo. Download the bingo card at littlefreelibrary.org/LFLweek.

During Little Free Library Week, LFL will also announce the winners of the 2026 Todd H. Bol Awards for Outstanding Achievement, honoring stewards who are making a difference in communities worldwide.

For more information about National Little Free Library Day and Little Free Library Week, visit littlefreelibrary.org/LFLweek.

ABOUT LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Little Free Library® (LFL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds community, inspires readers and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-sharing boxes. There are more than 200,000 registered Little Free Libraries worldwide in all 50 states, in 128 countries and on all 7 continents. Through them, over 500 million books have been shared since 2009. LFL has received the World Literacy Award as well as honors from the Library of Congress, National Book Foundation and others. The organization grants Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved areas through its Impact Library and Indigenous Library programs and champions diverse books through its Read in Color initiative. To learn more, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.

IMAGES available for editorial use (more available). Credit: Courtesy of the Little Free Library nonprofit organization

Media Contact: Margret Aldrich / 715-690-2488 x805 / [email protected]

SOURCE Little Free Library