First National Network of Independent Multicultural and LGBTQ Public Relations Firms Launches

ATLANTA, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first national network of independent, inclusive public relations and marketing firms launches today aiming to change the way the industry communicates to, for and with multicultural and LGBTQ communities. The Change Agencies is the first-of-its-kind national collective of PR firms to offer inclusive communications services to effectively represent, engage and connect with African American, Asian American, Latinx and LGBTQ communities.

Working in collaboration with each other as appropriate to client needs, the six agencies comprising The Change Agencies will help businesses and organizations communicate across cultures, ensuring that outreach and marketing to diverse communities are culturally-appropriate, sensitive and meaningful. Every agency owner is either African-American, Asian-American, LatinX or LGBTQ and four of the six co-founders are women.

The six founding principals are:

Chino Chapa, founder of Chino Chapa Communications in Dallas

Tanya Churchmuch , president of MuchPR in New York

, president of MuchPR in Alexis Davis Smith , president and CEO of PRecise Communications in Atlanta and Miami

, president and CEO of PRecise Communications in and Ben Finzel , president of RENEW PR in Washington, D.C.

, president of RENEW in LaTricia Woods , founder of Mahogany Xan Communications in Phoenix

, founder of Mahogany Xan Communications in Christina Yumul , founder and president of Storieology Communications in Maui, Hawaii and San Francisco

The Change Agencies help companies and organizations effectively prepare, address and deliver strategic and culturally-appropriate communication solutions. Among the services offered by the member firms are consumer marketing, public affairs and policy communications, issues management, community relations, influencer outreach, target market research, crisis communications, and message development. The signature offering of The Change Agencies is The CHANGE Audit, a 360 degree, deep-dive discovery process designed to analyze, evaluate and implement appropriate communications throughout an organization.

Each of The Change Agencies' member firms has existing clients and experience supporting Fortune 500 companies, privately-held firms and foundations, leading trade associations and advocacy organizations and nonprofits in sectors including: consumer, travel and tourism, packaged goods, retail, telecommunications and automotive, technology, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, education, and government and public affairs.

The Change Agencies network is supported by an Advisory Council of industry leaders with significant multicultural experience and expertise. Each member of the Advisory Council is a respected, nationally-recognized industry thought leader and practitioner in one or more of the sectors represented by The Change Agencies. These leaders have committed to provide advice, counsel and connections to help The Change Agencies grow and serve clients.

The Change Agencies Advisory Council members are:

Additional information including quotations from the principals may be found on The Change Agencies website. Media contact is Ben Finzel: ben@renewpr.com or 202-277-6286.

About The Change Agencies

The Change Agencies is the first-of-its-kind collaborative of multicultural and LGBTQ-owned public relations firms in the United States focused on providing inclusive public relations to multicultural and LGBTQ communities. We help businesses and organizations identify, assess and address diverse communications and marketing challenges and opportunities. Founded in 2019 by leaders of six independently-owned, diverse public relations firms located in major markets throughout the U.S., its mission is "Changing the way businesses and consumers communicate across cultures." For more information visit: http://www.TheChangeAgencies.com.

Related Images

the-change-agencies-logo.png

SOURCE The Change Agencies

Related Links

http://www.thechangeagencies.com

