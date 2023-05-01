First National Online Marketplace for Temporary Site Rentals is Launched by ASAP Site Services

ASAPmarketplace.com makes it easy for commercial and residential customers to rent dumpsters, portable toilets, fencing, and more for construction sites or at-home needs

COLUMBIA, Md., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAP Site Services today launched ASAPmarketplace.com, the first national online marketplace for commercial and residential customers to find reliable, local, cost-effective sources to rent dumpsters, portable toilets, fencing and more.

ASAPmarketplace.com is the first national online marketplace for temporary site rentals

ASAPmarketplace.com marks the first time the online marketplace concept – familiar to many for booking travel and accommodations – has been adapted to the temporary site rentals industry nationally. Whether for a construction site or at-home project, ASAPmarketplace.com provides a convenient one-stop-shopping experience, including live customer guidance and support, for renters.

ASAPmarketplace.com is a new initiative of ASAP Site Services, Inc., a firm with a 30-year history in the temporary site services business. ASAP has serviced over 50,000 projects and has a network of more than 5,000 vendors in the U.S. and Canada.

"People are used to booking their travel and accommodations through online marketplaces; we believe it's time for a similar one-stop-shop marketplace for temporary site rentals," Sean Mahon, ASAP Site Services' CEO, said. "Until now, customers were forced to rent with blinders on – either paying premium prices to a national firm or rolling the dice with a local firm that they found on Google. By using ASAPmarketplace.com, customers can find whatever they need, wherever they need it, on one site, with professional guidance and support from industry pros to help them make the right choice."

How ASAPmarketplace.com works

To rent a dumpster, portable restroom, or any of the products available on ASAPmarketplace.com, a customer simply inserts their city or zip code, the type of service they want, and their desired delivery date, and ASAPmarketplace.com instantly identifies reliable local providers and the estimated price for the rental.

Customers who want more information about product options or guidance for their rental can access an ASAP Advisor – highly trained professionals who work closely with customers to understand the specific needs of each site, to precisely identify the right rental equipment, and to manage delivery details from the beginning of the process through delivery.

"While our ASAPmarketplace.com platform is designed for easy self-service, we never strand a customer," Mahon said. "Our ASAP Advisors are always a click or call away to provide knowledgeable support and guidance, and to facilitate the entire rental process."

ASAPmarketplace.com is designed to support a range of customers:

Small to midsize contractors and construction companies – renting dumpsters, portable restrooms, roll-off dumpsters, storage containers and temporary fencing for a construction site. These customers tend to know exactly what they want and need.

– renting dumpsters, portable restrooms, roll-off dumpsters, storage containers and temporary fencing for a construction site. These customers tend to know exactly what they want and need. Residential customers – renting a toilet for a back-yard event, or a dumpster or storage container for a home related project. These individuals may have no product knowledge, and this may be their first time renting one of our products.

– renting a toilet for a back-yard event, or a dumpster or storage container for a home related project. These individuals may have no product knowledge, and this may be their first time renting one of our products. Event planners – renting portable restrooms, tents, tables, chairs, or temporary fencing for a special function. These individuals may have some product knowledge and have ideas on exactly what they want.

Customers who become regular users and increase their volume with ASAPmarketplace.com may qualify for volume pricing discounts and a dedicated liaison and advisor through ASAP's managed account services program.

ASAPmarketplace.com partners with local providers

The key to ASAPmarketplace.com's effectiveness is its established relationships with over 5,000 vetted, reliable local providers across the U.S. By partnering with ASAPmarketplace.com, suppliers benefit from an additional source of customers beyond those that already know them. ASAPmarketplace.com ensures customers that haulers have the proper insurance and W9s on file, and that they are responsive. Through working with thousands of haulers, ASAP has developed an efficient way to qualify its partners, and once a hauler is live on ASAPmarketplace.com the company enforces a firm "two strikes" policy if there are unreasonable mistakes.

Patrick Mulroy, owner of Remodern Builders in Boston, said, "ASAPmarketplace.com will be a game changer for the industry. Nothing like this exists anywhere. With access to transparent pricing from local haulers it will save time for businesses like mine that frequently use dumpsters, portable toilets, and other site services."

ASAPmarketplace.com products

ASAPmarketplace.com offers a range of products for rent:

Portable sanitation services – including individual restroom units, hand washing stations, ADA accessible units, shower trailers, restroom trailers, sky rise units, and hand sanitizers

– including individual restroom units, hand washing stations, ADA accessible units, shower trailers, restroom trailers, sky rise units, and hand sanitizers Roll - off dumpsters – available in a variety of sizes: 10-yard, 20-yard, 30-yard, 40-yard, as well as a 20-yard roll-off clean concrete dumpster

- – available in a variety of sizes: 10-yard, 20-yard, 30-yard, 40-yard, as well as a 20-yard roll-off clean concrete dumpster Restroom trailers – gain access to indoor, portable facilities, including running water, full toilet stalls, sinks, trash receptacles, mirrors, and even showers, along with everything you need to keep it all functioning

– gain access to indoor, portable facilities, including running water, full toilet stalls, sinks, trash receptacles, mirrors, and even showers, along with everything you need to keep it all functioning Temporary fencing and barricades – delivery, installation, safety compliance, pickup and return are all included in ASAPmarketplace.com's simple ordering model

– delivery, installation, safety compliance, pickup and return are all included in ASAPmarketplace.com's simple ordering model Onsite portable storage services – these are the large cans that look like train box cars (Conex boxes) often seen at construction sites

"Our customers expressed the desire to quickly and easily compare cost and availability among the most reliable service providers in their area and to obtain guidance in choosing the right option to fit their needs," Mahon said. "That's what we deliver with ASAPmarketplace.com – a one-stop option to compare costs of reliable, local vendors, save time, and ensure peace of mind through end-to-end ASAP Advisor support."

About ASAP Site Services

ASAP Site Services provides temporary on-site services for thousands of commercial and residential customers each year across the U.S. and Canada. Founded 30 years ago, ASAP has a well-earned reputation for exceptional customer service. The company maintains a network of over 5,000 vetted partners who adhere to ASAP's high reliability and service standards.

Media contact :

David Domeshek

(508) 873-7068

[email protected]

SOURCE ASAP Site Services