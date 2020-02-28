First National Realty Partners Completes Acquisition of Walmart-Anchored Center

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRST NATIONAL REALTY PARTNERS, a leading institutional real estate investment firm, announced the acquisition of The Court at Hamilton, a 194,000 square foot Walmart-anchored retail center located in Hamilton, NJ. The property was acquired in an off market transaction and adds another high quality asset to the firm's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

The Court at Hamilton

The Court at Hamilton is an inviting and thriving retail center anchored by a 150,000-square-foot Walmart Supercenter. The property underwent a $17-million redevelopment in 2016. It is located in a densely populated area and strategically positioned within one mile to I-295, a heavily traveled interstate. It is currently 99% occupied.

Key tenants at the center include Walmart, Burger King, Rainbow, Capital Health Primary Care, Santander Bank, Wine Republic, and many more.

Andrew DeNardo, a principal of First National said, "The Court at Hamilton is a perfect example of First National Realty Partners' core mission of bringing institutional quality commercial real estate opportunities to our partners while creating value for all stakeholders involved."

First National Realty Partners, LLC. (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

