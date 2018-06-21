First Nationle Solution, Percipience Global, United RL Capital, Perry Santillo, Christopher Parris, Paul Anthony Larocco, John Piccarreto, and Thomas Brenner Investigated by Securities Lawyers Following SEC Fraud Charges

Perry Santillo, Christopher Parris, and several of their associates have been charged by the SEC with fraudulently raising more than $102 million from at least 637 investors across the country, through material misrepresentations and omissions. The SEC has alleged that Santillo, Parris, and their local sales people, including Piccarreto, LaRocco, and Brenner, associates, fraudulently induced investors to withdraw their savings from traditional investments and invest in businesses controlled by Santillo, Parris, or their associates, including First Nationle, Percipience, and United RL.

According to the SEC, unbeknownst to their investors, those businesses' operations were either limited or non-existent, and after receiving investor funds the defendants converted those funds and used them for unauthorized purposes, including to pay for a luxurious lifestyle.

The Goldman Scarlato & Penny lawyers' investigation concerns whether investors in Santillo's First Nationle, Percipience, and United RL may be able to seek compensation from third parties that may have improperly assisted the alleged fraud, for investments procured from them through alleged material misrepresentations and omissions.

