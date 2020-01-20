First NC Charter School Innovation Fair to Take Place During School Choice Week

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools will host its first school fair during National School Choice Week on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fair will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center and will celebrate the diversity of charter schools across the State.

The school fair will be one of the largest events held in the state during the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Over 110,000 students benefit from the educational offerings in North Carolina's charter schools," said Rhonda Dillingham, executive director of the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools. "We are delighted to have an opportunity to highlight these unique schools at our NSCW Charter School Fair. We invite the public to join us and learn more about the charter schools in our state."

This event is organized by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, which seeks to advance quality educational opportunities for all North Carolina children by supporting and expanding successful public charter schools.

The Raleigh Convention Center is located at 500 S. Salisbury St. and the fair will take place in Meeting Rooms 305 and 306.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/north-carolina.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

