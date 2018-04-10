First NEM-based point-of-sale terminal reveals Pundi X will ship 20,000 NEM-based XPOS devices

The new NEM XPOS device will be connected to the NEM blockchain via XPlugins, the Pundi X Platform API that allows blockchain developers to connect to digital wallets and create smart contract requests. The NEM XPOS device will deliver faster transactions at the physical retail stores. Consumers will be able to conduct multiple NEM-based cryptocurrency transactions via XPOS point-of-sale terminals. Tokens confirmed to be listed on this brand new NEM XPOS device are XEM, PXSXEM and XAR. There will be more XEM Mosaic tokens to be listed later.

XEM is the world's 15th largest cryptocurrency, according to coinmarketcap.com, with a market capitalization of US $2.1 billion. NEM's technology is currently employed by a variety of financial institutions and industries. When considering demand and trade volume, XEM is also one of the most popular altcoins in Japan. NEM XPOS terminal will use the NEM blockchain for both the private and the public chains.

"NEM and Pundi X are working together to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing all blockchain developers and their users - making it accessible for mainstream consumers to use in their daily lives," commented Lon Wong, former president of NEM.io Foundation. "For the first time, NEM-based tokens will come to the store front for mainstream adoption."

"When consumers conduct blockchain-based transactions, speed, by all means, is critical for better user experience," said Zac Cheah, CEO of Pundi X. "That's why we have started integrating NEM private chain in our pilot XPOS devices in the first place. As NEM platform is growing, it is a natural step for us to launch an NEM XPOS terminal by integrating NEM for both public and private chain to meet the market demand."

Pundi X will produce 20,000 units of NEM POS devices and deliver to NEM Foundation and partners.

About NEM.io Foundation Ltd

NEM.io Foundation Ltd. is a non-profit organization based in Singapore, set up to promote NEM's blockchain technology globally. It is currently one of the most well-funded and successful blockchain technology projects in the cryptocurrency industry. NEM's technology is currently being utilized in a variety of financial institutions and industries.

For more information, please visit: www.nem.io

All other product and company names herein may be trademarks by their registered owners.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a multi-cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for retail stores seeking to accept digital currencies in the world. Pundi X POS enables shops, cafes and convenience stores to facilitate cryptocurrency transaction for the average consumers. Pundi X builds on the success of Pundi-Pundi, one of Indonesia's popular QR code cashless payment apps, has already signed up more than 100,000 registered users and over 600 merchant partners in Jakarta in less than a year of operation.

To build a better cryptocurrency ecosystem in different countries, Pundi X is a founding member of XPOS Consortium and Indonesian Blockchain Association. The company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ACCESS, and Swiss Finance and Fintech Association.

For more information, please visit https://pundix.com/

You can also find Pundi X on the following social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PundiXLabs

Telegram: http://t.me/pundix

Medium: http://medium.com/pundix

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/pundixlabs

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOIf6WeLEzZi3DQxzenTZeA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pundi_x/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-nem-based-point-of-sale-terminal-reveals-pundi-x-will-ship-20-000-nem-based-xpos-devices-300627026.html

SOURCE Pundi X

Related Links

https://pundix.com/

