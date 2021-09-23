First Net Zero Mass Spectrometer Launched to Support Greener Future

The Thermo Scientific Delta Q Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometer (IRMS) is a next generation gas IRMS designed to enable detailed analysis with greater precision and accuracy. In addition to its improved specifications, including an upgrade in software to Qtegra ISDS to dramatically improve ease-of-use and laboratory productivity, the system's carbon footprint will be neutralized, allowing scientists to carry out their work, while minimizing their environmental impact. The Delta Q IRMS is the first product to be released as part of the IsoFootprint campaign , an initiative to permanently remove CO ₂ emissions associated with the manufacture and supply chain of all new inorganic IRMS products. The Inorganic MS (IOMS) team at Thermo Fisher has committed to removing all embodied carbon in its new instrumentation, using technologies, like direct air capture and bio-oil sequestration, that lock away carbon from the atmosphere permanently.

"The Delta Q IRMS, and our IsoFootprint initiative, is a major step forward in our commitment to supporting sustainable science," said Chris Cascella, general manager, inorganic mass spectrometry, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With the world in climate crisis, we want to be sure we play our part in limiting the damaging environmental impacts of climate change. By 2026, our IOMS instruments will become carbon neutral, removing 4500 tCO₂e from the atmosphere each year. This is a bold, but necessary step – world-class science should not be at a cost to the Earth."

"Across industries, most products come with a carbon footprint, and direct air capture provides a mechanism to permanently eliminate this," said Steve Oldham, CEO of Carbon Engineering, a direct air capture company working with Thermo Fisher as part of the IsoFootprint initiative. "It is inspiring to see Thermo Fisher leading the earth sciences field and taking the pioneering step to remove the CO₂ emissions associated with their Delta Q IRMS product."

To find out more about the IsoFootprint initiative, please visit www.thermofisher.com/IsoFootprint.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

[email protected]

Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

