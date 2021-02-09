First New York chooses Eventus Systems for trade surveillance

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., an award-winning global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that First New York, a multi-asset class investment firm, has deployed the Validus platform to meet its global trade surveillance needs. The firm has begun using the cloud-based version of the platform for futures and will soon leverage Validus to surveil all of its equities and equity options trading activity as well.

Shawn Fischman, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, said: "As a multi-asset, multi-strategy firm with approximately 100 portfolio managers, our structure is extraordinarily complex, particularly as each manager trades accounts with a variety of counterparties across global markets. We wanted to establish a relationship with a market-leading, proven firm with the expertise to handle trade surveillance across multiple asset classes and the flexibility to meet our complex needs. Eventus was among the top providers recommended to us by many of our peers and counterparties."

Fischman said that the firm's compliance and technology teams ultimately considered several trade surveillance solutions and conducted multiple demos with each one before selecting Eventus. He said that First New York executes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually, and the way Validus can be trained through its machine learning capability really stood out among others, with the ability to identify certain patterns, simplify and manage the compliance staff's day-to-day review process, and gain new efficiencies.

Eventus President Jeff Bell said: "This implementation involved some unique challenges due to First New York's structure, the need for connectivity and access to the full range of trade lifecycle data from the many different execution platforms its portfolio managers use, and the complexity of its trading processes. We were able to meet these challenges and get its team up and running quickly."

Fischman added: "The Eventus team members are very professional, and the client service has been exceptional throughout the training and implementation process. In addition to their deep market knowledge and outstanding expertise, they take the time not only to educate us on the platform but to thoroughly understand our business and unique needs and then help us determine how to integrate and customize Validus so we achieve the best long-term results."

First New York is a multi-strategy investment firm specializing in equities, derivatives, fixed income, currencies, commodities and futures across global markets.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

