First Norovirus Lawsuit filed against The Habit Burger Grill restaurant in Seattle - 23 reported cases

When he arrived at the emergency room, Mr. Yusen was treated approximately 6 hours, and left the hospital with seven staples in his head. Mr. Yusen learned after the fact that his dining companion also fell ill on May 27 with similar symptoms. As of the date of filing this complaint, Mr. Yusen continues to recover from his illness and related injuries.

As of June 3, 2021, Seattle and King County were investigating an outbreak of norovirus-like illnesses with vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, and chills. The illnesses were associated with Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline, Washington. There are 23 reported cases as of June 3, 2021, from six unrelated meal parties. The people who reported being ill had eaten at Habit between May 21-24. No ill employees have been identified.

The restaurant was required to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection before it was re-visited by investigators on May 28. They conducted onsite food safety and employee illness training with staff and reinforced cleaning, disinfection, handwashing, and no bare hand contact with ready to eat food. Health investigators intend to return to Habit again within two weeks' time to ensure compliance.

"Norovirus is a nasty pathogen that should be controlled in a restaurant environment," said food safety lawyer, William Marler. "Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illnesses in the United States, sickening over 32,000,000 of us each year," added Marler.

Norovirus, commonly called "the stomach flu", is the most prevalent foodborne illness, transmitted primarily through a fecal-oral route, person to person or through contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Norovirus usually begin 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and typically last for about 1 to 3 days. Norovirus causes a relatively short, intense illness in healthy individuals. However, in some cases, severe dehydration, malnutrition, and even death can result from Norovirus infection, especially among children, the elderly and immune-compromised adults.

