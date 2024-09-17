First Northern California PickUp USA Set to Open in Rancho Cordova

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated opening of PickUp USA's first location in the greater Sacramento area was confirmed today when PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com) released a statement announcing the opening of their new location at 11135 Trade Center Dr. #160 in Rancho Cordova.

PickUp USA is a fast-growing chain of basketball gyms that caters to youth and adult basketball players. The company's website describes training programs and youth leagues for kids, and PickUp basketball with referees for adults. PickUp USA's social media accounts also show weight and cardio rooms and personal training services.

The new Rancho Cordova location is the latest nationwide opening for the gym chain that has company-owned and franchised outlets operating throughout the country. The Rancho Cordova franchise is currently pre-selling memberships and has completed some open houses and "demo days" to showcase the club's services to the members who have signed on during the pre-sales campaign.

Gursh Bagri is the PickUp USA franchise owner of the Rancho Cordova location and has strong expectations for the performance of his new club. "The response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Bagri in a recorded interview when asked how the Sacramento community has responded to his gym so far. "People come in all the time and tell me that an indoor basketball facility like this is something the community has needed for a long time. There are so many passionate basketball players in the area who just needed a consistent, safe, and comfortable space to play. It's been rewarding to see how quickly the gym has become a home for hoopers of all ages and backgrounds. I've had the opportunity to connect with families, meet fellow athletes, and build relationships with local business owners. This is a super diverse place, and it is inspiring to see how different kinds of people are unified by a single sport as well as the shared values of health, fitness, competition, and community."

Bagri stated that the pre-sales campaign has exceeded his forecasts for sign-ups and that he is working with PickUp USA's corporate support team to prep for his soft opening in the weeks ahead.

More information on PickUp USA and their Rancho Cordova location can be found at www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness