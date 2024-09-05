First Northern Colorado Kiddie Academy® location incorporates community into curriculum

New high-quality child care facility exceeds state standards

WINDSOR, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Windsor, the first Northern Colorado franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open and offering a curriculum that exceeds all Colorado Early Learning and Development Guidelines. The independently owned and operated franchise location is also engaging community partners to help develop children beyond learning traditional skills outlined in the curriculum.

"My husband, Devon, and I decided to open a child care facility after we learned that most brain development happens in the first five years of a child's life," said Nanette Cohen, owner and operator of Kiddie Academy of Windsor. "Kiddie Academy of Windsor is focused on developing the whole child during this integral time through exposure to a variety of topics and skills."

Kiddie Academy of Windsor is one of the only Academies in the 330-location franchise system to employ a director of community impact whose responsibility is to find community partners to teach extracurricular skills. Over 35 community partners are involved with the Academy, and to date, the new Academy has had two professionals per week teach dance classes, show exotic animals, demonstrate martial arts, host music lessons, share about safe swim practices and more. Robotics and coding are also taught at the early childhood education center through hands-on learning opportunities.

"We knew we wanted to engage our tight-knit community to support the learning and development of our area's children," said Cohen. "The outpouring of interest from Windsor-area community members has been so encouraging."

Kiddie Academy's systemwide Life Essentials® curriculum fulfills all "essential domains of learning" outlined by the Colorado Department of Early Childhood in mathematics, science, approaches to learning, physical development and health, social and emotional development, social studies, language and literacy, and creative expression for children from birth through preschool. Kiddie Academy of Windsor is licensed to offer its curriculum to 170 children in the Northern Colorado area, where there is a great need for high-quality child care.

