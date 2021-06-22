First NYC World Premiere July 10th Off-Broadway

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC's first world premiere since the pandemic began, The Last Boy in the Second Republic of SHKID, will open at Off-Broadway's Theater at St. Clement's this July 10th, 2021, with a planned transfer to Broadway.

The Last Boy ...a new play with music . Off Broadway 423 W. 46th Street, New York 10036 July 10 - 25, 2021 thelastboy.info

This new play with music is inspired by the incredible story of the boys of Terezín Concentration Camp's Dorm Number One, and the longest-running underground publication of the Holocaust they created. At the end of the war, only 15 year-old Sidney Taussig and Vedem magazine remained in the room. By burying the manuscript, Taussig, who is now 91 years-old, rescued from the clutches of the Nazis, over 800 pages of poems and prose. Though almost none of the young authors survived, thanks to the last boy, their words live on.

The production team includes scenic designer Romello Huis, lighting designer Ethan Saiewitz and costume designer Matthew Lott, along with Intuitive Production Management, LDK Productions and Company Manager Carli Visconti. The National Museum of American Jewish History is a benefiting partner. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated in memory of founding Board Chair Ronald Rubin.

Cast includes Micah Meyers, Catherine Stinger, Luca Tuana, Jackson Greenspan, Dean Trevisani, Miles Wiedmann, and Ethan Mathias.

"We've all missed live theatre and history almost missed them," says director Steve Fisher. "Come back to remember, because the boys are waiting to both break and mend your heart," promises Fisher. "You'll find yourself immersed in a world imagined entirely by young people. Through their tenacity, you'll witness liberation right before your eyes. You will shed a few tears, but you will laugh too, and most of all, you will hope."

The show runs from July 10th to July 25th. For tickets, visit thelastboy.info.

On a first come first serve basis, a limited number of complimentary tickets is being offered to Equity members who are currently unemployed.

For inquiries, email [email protected] or call 215-690-9090.

