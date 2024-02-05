First O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit of MWC Barcelona To Present Global Perspectives on Adopting Open and Intelligent RAN

O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit to take place on Wednesday 28 February 2024 , 9-13h CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 5

, 9-13h CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 5 Over 30 speakers from operators, suppliers, industry organizations and independent labs will share perspectives and experiences on latest adoptions of intelligent and open RAN solutions

Topics include: how O-RAN solutions address needed changes in TCO, energy efficiency, automation, agility, security, system integration, certification, and improved overall economics

BONN, Germany, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE is pleased to announce the first major gathering of the O-RAN community in conjunction with an MWC event: O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit – Accelerating Open RAN Adoption.

It will take place on Wednesday 28 February 2024, 8:30-13h CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 5.

2023 was an eventful year for the global advancement of Open and Intelligent RAN, including: advancement of key specifications; approval of 8 new Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs); PlugFests involving 112 companies; and several national operators announcing commercial scale deployments. Summit attendees will learn about the latest updates and progress O-RAN has made across multiple dimensions: certification, trials and deployments, feature richness of solutions, and progress of RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) solutions.

The summit will discuss how O-RAN intelligent solutions bring benefits to operators in such areas as Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), energy efficiency, automation, agility, security, system integration, certification, and improved overall economics.

The event will feature speakers from 1&1, AsiaInfo, AT&T, ATIS, Auray Technology Corp., CableLabs, China Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, DISH Network, Ericsson, Fujitsu, GSMA, IEEE, Mavenir, NEC, Nokia, NTIA, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Rakuten Symphony, SK Telecom, Small Cell Forum (SCF), TELUS, Vodafone, Wind River, and more.

O-RAN members, contributors, media and analysts, and others interested in the state of Open RAN are invited to attend. Attendees need to have an MWC access pass and register through the event website, which also has the agenda and speaker lineup. The event will also be webcast to interested public through the O-RAN ALLIANCE website.

"The industry is at a technology-defining inflection point where it is fully embracing the concepts of openness, cloud and large-scale automation," said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom. "It is great to welcome so many industry players at the O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit to discuss the latest achievements and live network experiences in creating and deploying open and intelligent RAN solutions."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

