First OC Streetcar Rail Set into Santa Ana, Calif. Street

"This is an important and very exciting moment for this project as the public can begin to see the actual rail being set into the street for Orange County's first modern-electric streetcar," said OCTA Chairman Steve Jones, also the Mayor of Garden Grove. "I hope the community shares my excitement to see this project coming to fruition to provide another important public transit option."

The OC Streetcar will run on just over 4 miles of track in each direction through Santa Ana and Garden Grove. It is scheduled to begin testing and operations in 2022.

The OC Streetcar route will serve Santa Ana's thriving downtown and dense employment areas that include county and local government offices and courthouses in the Civic Center. The streetcar will carry passengers between the busy Santa Ana transit center and a transit stop at Harbor Boulevard and Westminster Avenue in Garden Grove, running along Santa Ana Boulevard, Fourth Street and the Pacific Electric right-of-way and connecting with OCTA's busiest bus routes.

Six vehicles – with two spares – will operate daily, making stops at 10 locations in each direction every 10 to 15 minutes. Manufacturing of the Siemens S700 streetcar vehicles began in late 2019 and are being built in northern California.

For more information on the project and to see a video celebrating the milestone of the first rail being set, please visit www.ocstreetcar.com.

About OCTA: The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county's 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail, environmental programs and active transportation.

