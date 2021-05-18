First of a Kind Managed Service Platform (MSP) For Monitoring Legacy Critical Infrastructure Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Comes at a Critical Time

Managed Service Platform For Legacy Critical Infrastructure Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Comes at a Critical Time Tweet this

OT-OptICS™, built off Cynalytica's SerialGuard AnalytICS Platform, allows operators to safely and securely monitor their serial-connected industrial control systems and quickly detect anomalous communications that may be indicative of a cyber event or operational error. The platform validates legacy cyber-physical systems by passively monitoring level 0/1 serial communications and automatically alerting on anomalous behavior.

Based on Idaho National Laboratory's (INL) award-winning technology, Autonomic Intelligent Cyber Sensor (AICS), Cynalytica's machine learning integration enables the platform to learn and understand serial network behavior, empowering it to autonomously baseline normal operations and quickly detect anomalous events.

The platform can be deployed across all industry verticals that utilize serial-connected legacy field devices, including many critical infrastructure sectors.

"We have seen first-hand that there is a significant education, skills and resources challenge for all critical infrastructure operators in being able to close the widening gap between cyber attacks and the ability to protect against them. By providing operators with OT-OptICS™ as a managed service platform we can help them quickly close this gap".

About Cynalytica

Cynalytica, Inc. combines a diverse set of industry expertise with decades of applied research and development experience to deliver pioneering cybersecurity and machine analytics technologies that help protect critical national infrastructure, securely enable Industry 4.0 and help industries accelerate their digital transformation objectives.

