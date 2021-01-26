First of a kind Virtual Coffee Machine app with social meeting moments to support workforce wellbeing in a remote workplace

With employee wellbeing at the top of the global workforce agenda for 2021, Powell's Virtual Coffee Machine app positively connects employees through virtual chats to maintain a culture of togetherness, even when apart.

Replacing the absence of the in-person coffee catch up, employers and HR can swiftly set up a Virtual Coffee Machine break within any Teams channel, encouraging employees to take regular short breaks while inspiring networking and socializing between colleagues.

Matthieu Silbermann, Chief Product Officer at Powell Software said: "The effects of the Pandemic have reshaped the Digital Workplace and research has found that three quarters of employers intend to shift some employees to remote work permanently. However, with one in five remote employees naming loneliness as their top complaint regarding work from home, reinforcing togetherness needs to be a top priority."

Enjoy a virtual coffee

Employers and HR can set up a Virtual Coffee Machine meeting within any Teams channel defining time, frequency and date, and number of people. The app then uses an algorithm that collects data from employees registered in Powell Teams, automatically comparing outlook calendars and generating meeting invites based on the criteria of the meeting. For example, if the Virtual Coffee Machine meeting criteria was set at a maximum of five people and ten people are available to join then two meeting invitations are sent.

Virtual Coffee Machine consciously avoids one to one or full team meetings, focusing on creating intimate, short social breaks where employees can take time out to engage with colleagues in a positive digital space. Colleagues can also 'travel' to differently located virtual offices across their organization to meet colleagues for a coffee break in different virtual buildings.

Employees are unaware of who else will join the group until the event, to encourage different team members to meet, chat and get to know each other. The app automatically books an agenda and also suggests ice breakers like 'what was the last film you saw or book you read'?

If a team member does not want to or cannot join a Virtual Coffee Meeting, they simply decline the meeting invitation.

Silbermann continues: "Powell Software is passionate about connecting employees to their organization and to each other, ensuring that they have a positive and stimulating experience at work, every day. Remote workers need to be connected, they need to feel part of the company, the culture and feel able to socialize in the hybrid or remote workplace.

"Powell's new Virtual Coffee Machine app is all about the employee. We all miss the little social moments at the office, whether they be at the coffee machine or the cold water fountain. Coffee Machine allows us to progressively see our workplaces positively come to life again in a virtual way, promoting connectivity, collaboration and employee wellbeing. It's part of a bigger goal and series of initiatives to bring the virtual building to life."

Powell Software Virtual Coffee Machine is available through Powell Teams. To learn more about Powell Software's Virtual Coffee Machine, visit Powell Software.

About Powell Software

Powell Software is a global international software platform vendor, headquartered in France and with offices in the UK. In January 2020, Powell Software secured $16M in Series A fundraising. Powell Software's mission is to connect organizations with employees through a complete Digital Workplace. This is achieved with the Powell 365, which is made up of two pillars: Powell Intranet for Corporate Communications and Employee Engagement and Powell Teams to enhance Microsoft Teams with governance for IT and improved usage and adoption for end-users. Its ready-to-use and customizable templates combine these pillars to transform business processes for hybrid work.

With 10 office locations across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa and trusted by over 300 customers and 50 partners, Powell Software has won awards and recognition from Gartner & Clearbox, the best analysts in Digital Workplace. Leveraging its strong, worldwide partner network, Powell can answer customer needs efficiently and responsively.

Learn more at https://powell-software.com/

SOURCE Powell Software

Related Links

https://powell-software.com/en/

