First-of-Its-Kind, Ceiling-Mounted Ozone Air Purifier Launched for Medical and Educational Organizations

News provided by

Innovative Healthcare Solutions

08 Jan, 2024, 10:55 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-of-its-kind, revolutionary CerroZone air purifier, which safely harnesses ozone to kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mold and other airborne pathogens immediately, is now available thanks to a partnership between Innovative Healthcare Solutions and CerroZone, a Berkshire Hathaway company, Marmon Holdings, Inc.

"We're proud to offer the revolutionary CerroZone that kills bacteria, viruses, mold and airborne pathogens, creating healthier environments that help protect people in various settings. Whether it's a classroom, waiting room, or office building, we're here to provide the innovative solutions people need to lead healthier lives," said Bill Williams, President of Innovative Healthcare Solutions.

"CerroZone is pleased to partner with IHS as we continue on our mission to improve indoor air quality with our first-of-its-kind Net Negative Ozone systems," said Michael Duggan, President of CerroZone.

CerroZone's revolutionary, patented technology draws air into the unit through a series of fans and proprietary filters. Internal UV-C lamps generate ozone within the sealed mixing chamber and then kill all microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus, and Volatile Organic Compounds within the sealed chamber. Finally, the air within the chamber passes through a catalyst that restructures the ozone back into clean, breathable air prior to returning to the room.

In independent laboratory testing, CerroZone recorded a 99.99%+ reduction of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in a single-pass, in just 1.2 seconds.

The CerroZone mobile unit is certified by the FDA as a 510(k) Class II medical device. CerroZone complies with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Standard 241. CerroZone is a Net Negative Ozone Device that complies with UL 2998 and has Intertek's Zero Ozone Certification, meaning no significant amount of ozone ever leaves the unit.

Organizations interested in learning more or obtaining a CerroZone Air Purifier can contact Innovative Healthcare Solutions by visiting this website.

About Innovative Healthcare Solutions
Innovative Healthcare Solutions is dedicated to creating healthier environments by offering only the highest quality purifying, sanitizing and disinfecting solutions to help keep people as healthy as possible. Learn more here.

Media Contact: Jenn Poggie, [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Healthcare Solutions

