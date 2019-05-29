First-Of-Its-Kind Clinical Trial At VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (VAPHS) in collaboration with the Veterans Research Foundation of Pittsburgh (VRFP) is participating in the first-of-its-kind clinical trial that will help doctors learn whether a new graft called human acellular vessel (HAV) works better than traditional approaches such as arteriovenous fistula (AVS) for hemodialysis (kidney dialysis) access.

The trial, sponsored by Humacyte, an innovator in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, includes about 240 adults with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) at roughly 30 sites across the United States. VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is the only site in Pennsylvania and one of only three Department of Veterans Affairs sites conducting the trial. The data-collection process of the study will take two years.

Edith Tzeng, MD, Chief of Vascular Surgery, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is leading the trial.

For veterans with ESRD, a fistula is often the first choice for kidney dialysis access and is made by joining an artery to a vein to make a bigger blood vessel. HAV is a graft that has been made in a laboratory from cells and is surgically placed into the patient's arm, so it becomes more like a natural blood vessel and provides dialysis access.

The potential benefits of HAV being studied include better outcomes, a lower risk of infection, and earlier access for hemodialysis treatment.

