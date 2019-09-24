'First-of-Its-Kind' Golf & Sports Entertainment Complex Coming to Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo-based OnCore Golf Technology, Inc., is pleased to announce that along with several strategic and financial partners, including Doug Swift, the founder of RiverWorks, and Joe Carubba, former CEO of Carubba Collision, a first-of-its-kind sports entertainment complex including a fully integrated hotel is coming to Buffalo, New York. The facility will bring exciting new golf and other sports experiences to Kelly Island, along the Buffalo River near downtown Buffalo, attracting year-round participation from a wide range of demographics. The estimated project cost is $30 million and is expected to result in between 400-500 jobs when it opens in 2021.

The facility in Buffalo will feature a unique three-tiered golf driving range with state-of-the-art radar and camera systems used in each hitting bay to deliver incredible gaming and learning possibilities for golfers alike. Alternative experiences involving augmented and mixed reality geared towards the non-golfers or younger customer base are also planned, making OnCore Buffalo a destination for everyone. Approximately 120 hotel rooms along with dedicated banquet, event, and meeting space will be situated above the three levels of hitting bays.

Each hitting bay will offer full shot analysis including both club and ball data (swing speed, ball speed, smash factor, distance, spin rate, spin angle, launch angle, apex, and much more) and will offer customers the option of recording their swing and receiving instructional advice in real time. All of the information will be saved and available to the customer for retrieval and review on mobile devices and on a cloud-based website. Instantaneous social media posting and sharing along with in-venue broadcasts will further enhance the user experience.

The OnCore Buffalo facility will feature a unique elevated game board with targets at distances from 50-170 yards and a back wall with targets representing distances of up to 250 yards. Numerous games – some purely for entertainment and others for competition – will be available and shown on high-resolution monitors in each bay. There will be extensive food and beverage options throughout the facility including full-service at the hitting bays.

In addition to the golf experience, OnCore Buffalo is exploring numerous additional sports entertainment options for the Kelly Island location including year-round indoor surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and bays with simulated baseball, basketball, hockey, and archery competitions.

The unique design of this facility offers a significantly smaller physical footprint than competing golf entertainment offerings. As a result, locating these facilities inside urban settings where they are more accessible to a diverse population of users and where corporate and private events can be scheduled more conveniently during normal business hours is possible. In addition to Buffalo, NY, downtown sites in Knoxville, TN, Columbus, OH, Cleveland, OH, Pittsburgh, PA, Las Vegas, NV, Phoenix, AZ, New York City, Denver, CO, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere are already under consideration.

