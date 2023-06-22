First-of-Its-Kind Latin Music Festival, Sabor+Ritmo, to Debut in Napa Valley on September 9, 2023

One-day festival's diverse Latin music lineup features GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-nominees

and winners Ángela Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, La Adictiva and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

NAPA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling the void in the music festival space that matches the passions and listening habits of Hispanics, the new Sabor+Ritmo Festival will offer an elevated cross-genre and cross-cultural music, food and wine experience on September 9, 2023 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, CA. Sabor+Ritmo will create the ultimate cultural experience in the picturesque haven for world-class cuisine and wines, paired with Latin music to celebrate the rich Hispanic cultures and traditions.

"Visit Napa Valley is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Sabor+Ritmo Festival," said Linsey Gallagher, President/CEO of Visit Napa Valley. "As the destination marketing organization serving the entire Napa Valley, we recognize that music is a natural addition to our world class wine region and our arts and culture scene - music and wine are a perfect pairing. And, with the broad and diverse musical performances that the Napa Valley attracts, we are excited to celebrate Hispanic culture with the Sabor+Ritmo Festival, and continue to inspire both our residents and our visitors, while offering yet one more wonderful reason to explore the Napa Valley."

The one-day Sabor+Ritmo Festival brings global acts that include GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-nominees and winners representing diverse music genres, paired with some of the best food, wines, and spirits. The festival lineup features a slate of headliners that includes: Ángela Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, La Adictiva, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and more. Tickets start at $349 and will go on sale at 12 p.m. PDT on June 29, 2023, at SaborRitmoFestival.com .

"I'm excited to create a game-changing festival that will demonstrate how música y cultura Latina deserve to be celebrated with a luxury experience," said Julissa Marcencia, Co-Founder/Chief Visionary Officer of Sabor+Ritmo. "With the vision to evolve into a weekend-long festival, this year we bring an A-list lineup for one full day of stellar performances mixed with a soundscape of discovery from exciting up-and-coming artists."

With an economic output of $2.8 trillion, Latinos are a prominent consumer base and a growing source of economic activity. Today, U.S. Hispanics are predominantly bilingual and bicultural, with shared values of food, family, and music as the connective thread.

About Sabor+Ritmo Festival:

Based in Napa Valley, Sabor+Ritmo Festival is independently and minority owned and is the first elevated cross-genre and cross-cultural Latin festival that pairs live music, food and wine to celebrate Hispanic culture in the heart of Napa Valley. For more information, please visit SaborRitmoFestival.com .

About Visit Napa Valley:

Visit Napa Valley is the official destination management organization for the Napa Valley, with a mission to promote, protect, and enhance the region's position as the world's premier wine country experience and to enhance its public image as a dynamic place to visit, live, and work. Napa Valley's rural 35-mile scenic landscape, conveniently located just an hour from the San Francisco Bay Area, consists of five distinctive towns from north to south – Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Napa, and American Canyon. Additional designated areas include Rutherford, Oakville, Angwin, and the outdoor recreation area of Lake Berryessa. For more information, please visit VisitNapaValley.com .

