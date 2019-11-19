First-Of-Its-Kind Loyalty Program Rewards Wine Lovers for All Purchases at Wineries, Wine Clubs and Wine Shops Regardless of Brand

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the busiest wine-buying season of the year, wine lovers who purchase their favorite variety or vintage – regardless of brand – can earn their way to a treasure trove of wine-related rewards – from decanters and wine coolers to a Napa Valley wine tasting trip. The new Grand Reserve Rewards program, which launches today from Vertical Finance, lets wine lovers automatically earn Grand Reserve Rewards points whenever they make purchases at wine-related retailers using an existing credit card. Grand Reserve Rewards points are earned in addition to their card's current benefits and are redeemable for more than 200 wine-related products and experiences.

Grand Reserve

"Grand Reserve Rewards helps wine enthusiasts take advantage of their passion for wine to get more out of every dollar they spend. We are changing the conversation about loyalty by providing rewards across a wine lover's purchases, not just for a single wine brand," says Matthew Goldman, founder and CEO of Vertical Finance. "Wine lovers want to experience new flavor profiles and wine regions, as well as experiment with different producers and sellers. Grand Reserve Rewards satisfies the desire of wine enthusiasts to enjoy all that the wine industry offers, and at the same time accumulate rewards points every time they buy at wineries, wine clubs and wine shops."

Wine lovers can become Grand Reserve Rewards members and start earning points simply by registering for the beta launch at http://www.grandreserverewards.com/ and linking an existing credit card. Members then begin earning points immediately on every purchase at wineries, wine clubs and wine shops. Grand Reserve Rewards' card-linked offer technology tracks and classifies purchases and issues reward points to members on a secure, blockchain-enabled loyalty ledger.

Members can explore the expansive Grand Reserve Rewards catalog to redeem points for a wide range of wine-related merchandise and experiences, such as a Sonoma Valley winery tour with a private driver, classes at the Napa Valley Wine Academy, and exclusive sommelier-curated events launching in 2020. To celebrate its debut, Grand Reserve Rewards also announces a distinctive Napa Valley wine country getaway sweepstakes featuring a two-day stay at St. Helena's enchanting Harvest Inn resort, a two-day, chauffeured concierge wine tasting excursion in the legendary wine region and a $1,500 gift card for transportation expenses.

As consumers prepare to toast the season, with its multitude of festivities and gift-giving opportunities, wine sales are poised to soar. According to Nielson, Christmas and New Year are the top two wine-selling holidays followed by Thanksgiving. In fact, Christmas and New Year's Eve accounted for 69% more dollar sales than the average two-week period in 2016, ringing up more than $1 billion in sales in the two weeks alone*. For wine buyers, there's no better time to join Grand Reserve Rewards!

About Grand Reserve Rewards

Grand Reserve Rewards is a breakthrough loyalty program focused on wine lovers. The first-of-its-kind program helps wine lovers earn points for their purchases at wine shops, wine clubs and wineries. The points earned by Grand Reserve Rewards members are redeemed for wine merchandise, experiences and offers. The program is the first loyalty program offered by Vertical Finance, a venture-backed fintech startup based in Pasadena, California. Visit www.grandreserverewards.com to learn more. Terms and conditions apply.

*Source: Nielsen, 52 weeks ending December 31, 2016 https://www.nielsen.com/us/en/insights/article/2017/americans-jump-start-the-holidays-with-their-favorite-bottle-of-vino/

