First-of-its-kind, maaiiConnect spearheads the next generation of customer support

Supported by M800's proprietary infrastructure and globally distributed network, maaiiConnect transforms the way companies connect with their customers by ensuring carrier-grade digital communication. The solution overcomes conventional business challenges including streamlining multiple communication platforms through one device, achieving stable call and chat connections, and activating a consistent brand identity and personalised service across all communication channels. The service is available for free and companies can unlock advanced features by upgrading to a paid plan.

Communicate across devices, protocols, and services

maaiiConnect bridges the gap between datacom, telecom, and internet networks. The unrivalled convergence solution enables companies to easily manage multiple multimedia channels, such as PSTN, VoIP, websites, and social media communications, on one platform and better support customers through reliable, unified interactions. The ability to integrate International Toll Free and Local Access Virtual Numbers, IDD, IVR, and digital solutions lowers operational costs and enables a smoother workflow.

By deploying the latest telecommunication and digital technologies, M800 is committed to helping companies around the globe tackle their toughest communication challenges.

Carrier-grade quality. Central to maaiiConnect 's promise is M800's in-house infrastructure and cloud-based solution bolstered by a globally distributed network. 28+ global PoPs, 160+ global tier 1 carriers and mobile operators, and a contractual commitment to 99.95% SLA guarantee exceptional call quality and lightning-quick chat messaging.

Industry-leading security. M800's impeccable security standards put paid to cyber risks with data encryption, European GDPR, PCI, and industry regulatory compliance, with an option to securely store and manage data in a hybrid cloud.

End-to-end solution. maaiiConnect integrates front-end data from multiple devices and channels with back-end systems. A range of data enrichment tools serve up valuable insights for businesses to better address customer needs.

A complete digital transformation

Voice and video, smart messaging, and identity are the cornerstones of maaiiConnect's three-pronged approach to help companies fully digitise their communications ecosystem. OneDashboard brings together the three modules to empower companies with real-time data and service management solutions.

Voice + video. A comprehensive suite of call centre solutions, from off- to on-net calls, web link and QR code calls, video calls, and virtual phone numbers. Virtual office solutions include screen sharing, phonebook and call features management such as call transfers, voice mails, recording, blocking, etc.

Smart messaging. A central inbox for all messaging services, including SMS, maaiiConnect instant messaging and omnichannels like Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, and Line. Added features include file sharing and concurrent chats.

Identity. An intelligent customer management solution, including smart routing and dynamic phonebook. Call and chat enquiries can be routed to the most qualified agents or customer centres around the world based on a caller's location, language, time zone, and online behavior.

OneDashboard. A single dashboard for managing internal and external communications, including call recording, real-time queuing, phonebook and agent management, and real-time analysis of communication logs to boost efficiency.

maaiiConnect marks the first time companies can guarantee crystal-clear, carrier-grade voice, video, and data connections with their customers and internal stakeholders.

"maaiiConnect is a manifestation of our incredible team synergy," said Peter Chan, Founder of M800 Limited. "Our team of experts have over 35 years of experience and knowledge across the telecommunications, mobile, software, and security industries, and are united by the shared passion for transforming communications."

"Thanks to our global partners and over 600+ global enterprise clients, M800 can pioneer new developments in the global communications space. We will continue to create leading-edge customer engagement capabilities for companies for the years to come," added Chan.

Companies can register and try maaiiConnect's SPONSORED PLAN free of charge. Take advantage of 2,500 on-net call minutes per month, 15 staff seats, basic features, and 24/7 support. Upgrade to the BUSINESS PLAN through OneDashboard at any time to add unlimited calls, 16+ staff seats, and advanced business features.

For more information, please visit www.m800.com.

ABOUT M800

With over 35 years of experience, M800 is a pioneer in the global telecommunications, mobile, and IT convergence industries. The company was created by a group of telecommunications experts to revolutionise global communications. Supported by a proprietary infrastructure and network, M800 is committed to helping companies around the world tackle their toughest communication challenges. Learn more at www.m800.com.

