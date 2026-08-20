First-of-its-kind Map Shows Opportunities to Improve Social Wellness for Older Adults in Chicago

Free Online Tool by Mather Institute Supports Local Planning, Partnership and Investments

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago has a new tool to help understand where neighborhood conditions support social wellness among older adults – and where thoughtful investment and partnership may expand opportunities.

Adult women aged 55 and better smile and share companionship.

Mather Institute launched a first-of-its-kind free Social Wellness Map, which scores the 77 community areas in Chicago on social wellness – a measure of feeling connected with others and with a community – for adults 55 and better. Previous research shows strong social ties are one of the most important predictors of a happy and long life, and that neighborhoods and communities shape how people interact, support one another and build shared identity. Mather Institute developed the map in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago.

Designed as a planning and advocacy resource, the interactive map can help policymakers, community organizations, funders, planners and service providers explore local patterns, identify assets and consider where new investments may have the greatest benefit for older adults.

"Social wellness is a crucial, yet often overlooked, part of healthy aging," said Cate O'Brien, MPH, Ph.D., chief transformation officer at Mather Institute. "Because every community contains diverse histories, people and experiences, the map is intended to inform – not replace – local knowledge. The most useful next step is conversation. When organizations bring this data together with resident voices, they can better understand what is already working and what could be most beneficial to older adults and their communities."

The map is based on a new survey of more than 4,000 Chicago residents age 55 and better, combined with public data on community conditions, including walkability, economic factors and access to gathering places such as libraries, churches and community centers. Factors such as crime, lack of local businesses and poverty can hinder social wellness, but don't tell the whole story.

Users can view a side-by-side comparison of communities to explore how social wellness relates to health, happiness, income and other factors.

Key findings include:

Social wellness doesn't follow traditional geographic divides: Community areas with stronger and weaker social wellness are found throughout Chicago, suggesting income and crime do not tell the whole story of connection.

Community areas with stronger and weaker social wellness are found throughout Chicago, suggesting income and do not tell the whole story of connection. Community conditions are connected to social wellness: Social wellness tends to be stronger in areas with greater walkability, convenient access to services, a stronger sense of safety and stronger social cohesion.

Social wellness tends to be stronger in areas with greater walkability, convenient access to services, a stronger sense of safety and stronger social cohesion. Social wellness aligns with broader well-being: Community areas with stronger social wellness also tend to report better health and happiness, a greater sense of meaning in life and fewer feelings of depression, anxiety and stress.

Community areas with stronger social wellness also tend to report better health and happiness, a greater sense of meaning in life and fewer feelings of depression, anxiety and stress. More gathering places do not automatically mean more connection: This suggests that access to preferred gathering places may matter more than the number of nearby options.

This suggests that access to preferred gathering places may matter more than the number of nearby options. Stability and trust are important: Social wellness tends to be stronger where residents have lived longer, more residents own their homes and neighbors trust and support one another.

"Community leaders often have deep local knowledge, but need data to support the case for programs, funding and partnerships," said Jennifer L. Smith, Ph.D., vice president of Mather Institute. "The Social Wellness Map offers another lens for understanding older adults' experiences and for turning local insight into action."

High social wellness scores were not confined to one part of Chicago or to its wealthiest areas, suggesting that other factors such as neighborhood identity, belonging and longstanding social ties are also important to connection.

Chatham emerged as a notable example, with a social wellness score of 8.14 out of 10, illustrating social wellness reflects aspects of community life beyond economic and safety indicators alone. Beverly received the highest community connectability score: 100 out of 100. Beverly is notable for its low crime rates, a strong family culture and several longstanding community gathering places. Jefferson Park stood out for having community conditions that support connection such as accessible transit, retail activity and established cultural gathering places.

The map is free to use and does not require user registration. It can be explored at: https://www.matherinstitute.com/social-wellness-map/

About Mather and Mather Institute

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Mather is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1941 that is dedicated to a vision of changing the way society views aging. Mather creates Ways to Age WellSM through programs, places and residences for today's older adults. These include developing and operating communities that support older adults in pursuing wellness and fulfillment; sparking creativity and connections for older adults in Chicagoland and beyond; and through Mather Institute, conducting research and incubating innovation to help all live and age well.

SOURCE Mather