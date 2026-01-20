First-of-its-kind medical grade cannabis pharmacy launches in Colorado

Kazmira Pharmacy is the first licensed 503A compounding pharmacy in the country offering THC-free, prescription-only CBD.

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazmira Therapeutics announced today the official launch of a first-of-its-kind, prescription-only cannabinoid (CBD) pharmacy, Kazmira Pharmacy. This licensed and LegitScript certified 503A compounding pharmacy specializes in pure compounded cannabidiol without any trace of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the intoxicating component in hemp.

Kazmira Therapeutics headquarters in Watkins, Colorado.

Co-founder and Co-CEO Priyanka Sharma, Ph.D., said, "The goal is to move CBD from an over-the-counter product to evidence-based, pharmacy-dispensed medicine," Sharma noted. "Now, providers can work with their patients to prescribe personalized treatment that is best for their unique health concerns."

Sharma explained the impact of ultra pure CBD has been studied on a variety of health conditions, including pain management, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse disorders. Prescription-only CBD could make a difference for patients who may not have responded well to other treatments on the market.

The timing for Kazmira's pharmacy is ideal given hemp and marijuana laws have been front and center in national debates. In December 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order that will reschedule cannabis to Schedule III drug, effectively banning over-the-counter products currently on the market that contain more than 0.4 milligrams of THC.

"Kazmira is not another CBD company reacting to regulatory change. We have an intentional, infrastructure-first healthcare launch that demonstrates how CBD can be integrated into clinical care without relying on wellness loopholes, retail distribution, or unapproved drug claims," Sharma explained. "As scrutiny increases and legacy hemp models face pressure, healthcare stakeholders need clarity on what survives the transition. This launch offers a credible blueprint for what the future of CBD looks like when treated as medicine, not loosely-regulated over-the-counter products."

Gautham Oroskar, MD, a medical advisor at Kazmira Therapeutics, believes the model will improve clinical adoption of CBD as a medical treatment.

"When you take intoxication, impairment, and drug-testing concerns off the table, physicians can evaluate how their patients respond to CBD the same way they evaluate any other therapeutic compound," he said. "It becomes a therapeutic tool in their toolkit with a defined mechanism of action, not a supplement with weak clinician oversight."

Kazmira Pharmacy is LegitScript Healthcare certified, a widely recognized standard for healthcare compliance, transparency, and patient safety. The certification validates Kazmira's commitment to pharmacy compliance, patient safety, and regulatory standards in CBD compounding. With LegitScript certification secured, Kazmira is positioned to unlock high-value strategic partnerships that require verified healthcare compliance, enabling sustainable growth at scale.

While initially launching only in Colorado, the pharmacy is structured to expand into additional states. Kazmira is working with State Pharmacy Boards across the country in licensure, targeting an additional 20 or more states —including Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Utah — in 2026.

About Kazmira Pharmacy

Kazmira Pharmacy operates a first-of-its-kind prescription cannabinoid (CBD) therapy platform, built for the healthcare system — not the wellness aisle. Operating under licensed 503A pharmacy standards, Kazmira is authorized to compound THC-free CBD isolate as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

