First-of-its-kind Medical Technology Patent Issued Enabling Non-invasive Ventilation (NIV) Patients to Communicate Without Mask Removal

SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort® , a medical technology company focused on bringing new non-invasive ventilation (NIV) products into market, announced today that US Patent No. 11,222,648 has been issued by the US Patent Office covering a positive pressure ventilation (PPV) microphone system, nebulizer, and related methods. ReddyPort Microphone and Controller in combination with ReddyPort Elbow enables patients to communicate clearly with clinicians and their families during treatment, without NIV mask removal or interruption of (CPAP) or bi-level therapy, reducing known risks for successful NIV therapy. For clinicians and family members, it helps ease the frustration of not being able to hear or understand the patient behind the NIV mask, especially during a life-threatening illness or end of life. ReddyPort Microphone with integrated speaker uses (DSP) digital signal processing to remove breathing noises and naturalize the patient's voice. Currently, no products in the market use this type of technology.

ReddyPort Microphone and Controller Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) patient using ReddyPort Microphone to communicate

Patients on NIV often experience physical discomforts that can impede well-being during NIV treatment, including dry mouth, phlegm build-up and an inability to communicate. Clinical studies of NIV treatments conclude mask intolerance is a major cause of overall NIV failure,¹ resulting in increased length of hospital stay and poor outcomes. Removing a NIV mask during critical treatment—including proper oral care—can lead to airway and alveolar collapse2 and potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols for healthcare providers.

"ReddyPort Microphone is an essential device designed to empower patients with the ability to communicate to caregivers and family members. Effective verbal communication is essential for compliance with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) directives to protect a patient's right to manage care," said Tony Lair, chief executive officer of ReddyPort. "This is especially important for patients on NIV when they need to communicate with their caregiver or provide end of life care directives."

NIV is the use of breathing support and is often administered through a face mask where air, with added oxygen, is delivered through positive pressure. This treatment is considered non-invasive because it is delivered with a mask fitted to the face, but without a need for tracheal intubation, and used to wean patients off mechanical ventilation. NIV is the first line of therapy in respiratory insufficiency or failure like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Congestive Heart Failure (CHF),3-4 Asthma,5 Pneumonia,6 or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).7

The Company has been granted 3 patents and has 13 patents pending.

About ReddyPort

ReddyPort is focused on enabling a better care experience for patients on NIV. ReddyPort provides solutions for NIV patients to improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable better workflows, and enhance quality of care.



